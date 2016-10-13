Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

Weather watchers Higgins Storm Chasing is warning of storms this week.

A STORM is brewing and could hit the region with severe intensity, a weather watching group is warning.

Higgins Storm Chasing says instability across south-east Queensland and north-east New South Wales could generate thunderstorm activity on Thursday.

On Friday, with instability and moisture increasing, the scattered thunderstorms activity could develop into severe storms.

The storms on Friday could produce large hailstones, damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning, according to the group.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting sunny weather today and tomorrow.

Storms are due to hit the region on Thursday and Friday.

It is forecasting a high chance of showers on Thursday and a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

The bureau says there is a chance of a thunderstorm on Friday, with a high chance of showers.

The rainy conditions will continue until at least Monday.

