Several North Burnett roads renamed

NORTH Burnett Regional Council has announced several roads in the region have had their names changed.

In a statement, the council said this was dUE to inconsistency of road names and rural addressing on former shire boundary roads.

"The amendments will alleviate any confusion for residents and Emergency Services and ensure consistency of road addresses throughout the North Burnett," the statement said.

"The first stage of this project has commenced, with property owners on the roads listed below notified regarding these changes."

Road names to change:

Mt Narayen Rd and Nerangy Rd (former Mundubbera Shire) are now known as Nerangy Rd for the entire length.

Grosvenor A Creek Rd (former Eidsvold Shire) is now known as A Creek Rd for the entire length.

Council said additional roads in the region will be updated in the near future.

For further information please contact the council's Technical Services staff on 1300 696 272 (1300 MY NBRC).