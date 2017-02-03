Seven places to sit down for a coffee on Sunday arvo

Get your coffee fix in Bundy.

FINDING a quiet spot for a cuppa can be quite the challenge, so we've compiled a list of at least seven places where you can do just that.

Baltimore's on Marina Drive, Burnett Heads, is open seven days a week - there's all day coffee and freshly made cake from 9am till 8pm.

A little closer to town, you can head to the Spotted Dog Tavern, it's open from 11am until 10pm with coffee and cake all day.

Coffee is as popular as ever. John McCutcheon

Quirky North Bundaberg eatery Oodies is open 6.30am until 2.30pm Sundays.

Getting back to the main street, Alowishus Delicious is open from 8am-5pm.

Pacific Coffee, located near Night Owl, serves up bean brews until 6pm each Sunday.

Who doesn't love a freshly brewed cup of coffee? Patrick Gorbunovs

While the Brewhouse on Tantitha St may be known for his alcoholic beverages, they also dish up coffees and are open from 11am till 5pm on a Sunday.

The Customs Bar at historic Bundy pub the Old Bundy Tavern is also open of a Sunday, from 10am until 2.30pm.

So no one needs to miss out on their afternoon coffee hit after all.