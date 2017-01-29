Seven people including children injured in crash

COLLISION: The silver Mazda sedan and white Toyota SUV collided on Childers Rd about 1.45pm.

SEVEN people including children and an elderly man were injured after two cars collided on Childers Rd, Branyan, today.

The crash between a white Toyota SUV and silver Mazda happened about 1.45pm.

QAS senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said it was lucky paramedics were on the scene fast.

"One of our vehicles was returning to Childers when it came across the crash,” he said.

COLLISION: An ambulance was in the area when the crash happened. Paul Donaldson BUN290117CRASH3

He said four were taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

"One patient had a laceration to their leg,” he said.

"Children had neck pain and an elderly man had chest pain. All were taken in for observation.”