SMOKE SCREEN: Sunday's fire at Kentucky Bluegrass caused large plumes of smoke, and residents were advised to close windows and doors.

SEVEN fire crews are fighting a large fire that broke out at Kentucky Bluegrass.

A statement on the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services website said the fire, near Pharlap Parade, started about 1.30pm.

No homes were under threat, the statement said.

The fire caused large plumes of smoke, and residents were advised to close doors and windows.

As they were still fighting the fire when the NewsMail went to print, Bundy firefighters were unavailable for comment.

