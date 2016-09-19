25°
News

Seven charged with 23 offences as police carry out raids

19th Sep 2016 12:32 PM
Police have charged seven people following drug raids in the region.
Police have charged seven people following drug raids in the region.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE have charged seven people following a series of raids conducted in the Gin Gin area during the last two weeks.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with assistance from local police executed a series of search warrants on September 9 2016, allegedly uncovering a quantity of cannabis, methylapmhetamine, drug implements, firearms and ammunition.

Seven people will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in coming weeks in relation to a total of twenty-three offences.

A 24-year-old Morganville man has been charged with two counts of Possessing Dangerous Drugs, two counts of Possessing Drug Utensils, Possessing a Thing Used in a Crime, Possessing a Category A Firearm, Possessing Ammunition and a further two charges in relation to unlawfully having possession of two Coral Coast Pythons (Snakes) via the Nature Conversation Act and is due appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 10 October 2016.

A 51-year-old Wallaville woman has been charged with Possessing Dangerous Drug (Excess Quantity - Cannabis), Supplying Dangerous Drugs, Possessing Drug Utensils, Possessing things used in the Commission of a Crime and Possessing Proceeds (quantity of cash).

She is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 21 October 2016.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, Officer in Charge, Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch said: "Police attached to the Wide Bay Burnett District will continue to actively target drug and property offenders within our community on an ongoing basis."

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000. The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities"

Bundaberg News Mail
Seven charged with 23 offences as police carry out raids

Seven charged with 23 offences as police carry out raids

POLICE have charged seven people following a series of raids conducted during the last two weeks.

New dive boat to boost region's tourism

DIVE BOAT: Brett Lakey, owner of the Lady Musgrave Experience, has added a new boat to his growing fleet. The new Seacat will operate adventure diving tours off Lady Musgrave Island. Pictured is Jeff Wilson, Lis Van Doren, Casey Hambrecht and Brett Lakey at Bundaberg Port.

New dive tours

Python lets itself into lounge room, relaxes on couch

Bruce Moller with the carpet python that made itself at home on their lounge room couch.

Slithery visitor hangs out in lounge

Family told 'put your phones down and talk to each other'

A woman was left upset after two women complained about the use of phones at her family gathering.

Woman explains why her family members were using phones

Local Partners

Two Wide Bay nurses lead the way in cancer care

TWO Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service nurses are among the first in Australia to be awarded cancer care credentialing.

Ornamental plant can just take over

Weed of the week

Weed of The Week

New farmers market and social hub coming to Bundy

MARKET PLACE: Lana's Farmers Markets is set to open by the end of the year.

A new farmers market is coming to Bundaberg

Latest deals and offers

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

Sophia Bush slams 'creepy' airline passenger

SOPHIA Bush has slammed a "creepy" airline passenger who made her "uncomfortable" on a recent flight.

Red Dog is back, with beloved pup in prequel 'True Blue'

Movie is a prequel to 2011 hit.

"I THINK we're gonna be best mates."

Mel C: 'Things are awkward between the Spice Girls'

Not everyone's handled Mel C's reunion snub well

2016 Emmy Awards red carpet fashions

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

STARS of the small screen are frocked up for US TV's night of nights

Sound of Music star taken by rare form of dementia

Charmian Carr died of complications from a rare form of dementia

Don't dream it's over! Crowded House to play special gigs

Crowded House will return to the Sydney Opera House on September 25 and 26 – almost 20 years to the day of their Farewell to the World gig.

Crowded House fans, don't dream it's over as your band returns

Eldest daughter from Sound of Music has died, age 73

"Sound of Music actress Charmian Carr is seen in an undated photo provided by the Carr family. Carr died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, in Woodland Hills, Calif., of complications from a rare form of dementia. Carr was best known for her role as the eldest Von Trapp daughter, Liesl, in the academy award winning movie, The Sound of Music. She was 73.

Actress Charmian Carr has died aged 73, after suffering dementia

180 DEGREE OCEAN VIEWS ON ELEVATED SITE!

28 EMPEROR DRIVE, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean ... $175,000

This is what you have been dreaming of! Panoramic rural and ocean views from an elevated site, a quick hop, skip, jump to the waters edge. The 24.5m frontage...

QUALITY RENOVATION! 3 BED + OFFICE, 3 TOILETS, RUMPUS, SHED

111B Elliott Heads Road, Kepnock 4670

House 3 2 3 $275,000

What more could you want, this home has it all! The renovation on this property has been professionally done by qualified tradesman and is to a quality standard.

PERFECT BRICK HOME, QUIET STREET, SUPERB LOCATION

4 Ripple Street, Burnett Heads 4670

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Not a cent to spend, just move in to this beautiful, three year old home featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, main with en-suite and walk in robe. Second bathroom with...

MAGNIFICENT HOME ON 1 ACRE- WALK TO BEACH

28 Kingfisher Crescent, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 4 2 5 $695,000

Fantastic beach side lifestyle is awaiting only a short stroll to approx. 20 kilometres of sand and surf, almost at your doorstep. It's like having your own...

3 LOUNGE ROOMS

6 Letinic Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 2 $279,000

Situated in popular Millbank close to hospitals, major shopping, Schools and the C.B.D sits this neat and tidy low set brick and tile home. The home offers 3...

CIRCA 1900 QUEENSLANDER ON A 1710M2 BLOCK

63 Mount Perry Road, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Situated high and dry on 1710m2 of lovely landscaped grounds just a few minutes from the Bundaberg C.B.D sits this warm circa 1900 low set Queenslander. The...

4.94 ACRES OF PEACE AND SERENITY WITH 12m x 7m SHED

535 Moorlands Road, Meadowvale 4670

House 3 1 4 $399,000

This is the ideal lifestyle property if you are looking to downsize and want to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy a fantastic rural outlook with quiet...

349m2 HOME ON 1069 M2 BLOCK WITH A DOUBLE SHED

13 Longview Street, Ashfield 4670

House 5 3 5 $539,000

Situated in a new family friendly estate within close proximity to shopping, Schools, Bundaberg C.B.D and Bargara beach sits this supersized executive family home.

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $340,000

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED BRICK HOME, TOP LOCATION

11 Black Street, Norville 4670

House 3 1 3 $285,000

Looking for a home where all the hard work has been done? Look no further, this lovely home in the popular Norville has been completely refreshed top to bottom...

Bundaberg property 'more stable than Mackay or Gladstone'

516 Elliott Heads Rd, Woongarra

IT'S a good time to be an investor in Bundaberg.

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.