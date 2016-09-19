Seven charged with 23 offences as police carry out raids

Police have charged seven people following drug raids in the region.

POLICE have charged seven people following a series of raids conducted in the Gin Gin area during the last two weeks.

The Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) with assistance from local police executed a series of search warrants on September 9 2016, allegedly uncovering a quantity of cannabis, methylapmhetamine, drug implements, firearms and ammunition.

Seven people will appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court in coming weeks in relation to a total of twenty-three offences.

A 24-year-old Morganville man has been charged with two counts of Possessing Dangerous Drugs, two counts of Possessing Drug Utensils, Possessing a Thing Used in a Crime, Possessing a Category A Firearm, Possessing Ammunition and a further two charges in relation to unlawfully having possession of two Coral Coast Pythons (Snakes) via the Nature Conversation Act and is due appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 10 October 2016.

A 51-year-old Wallaville woman has been charged with Possessing Dangerous Drug (Excess Quantity - Cannabis), Supplying Dangerous Drugs, Possessing Drug Utensils, Possessing things used in the Commission of a Crime and Possessing Proceeds (quantity of cash).

She is due to appear at the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on 21 October 2016.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michael Bishop, Officer in Charge, Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch said: "Police attached to the Wide Bay Burnett District will continue to actively target drug and property offenders within our community on an ongoing basis."

"I would encourage any members of the community who have information which could assist police regarding unlawful activity, to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000. The support and assistance of the community is a vital component of our enforcement activities"