SES looking for new members in the North Burnett

The North Burnett SES are looking for new members.

THE State Emergency Service is looking for new members in the North Burnett.

North Burnett SES Controller Brian Lowe said they are looking for members in Monto and Biggenden.

"Due to members leaving the North Burnett area our membership in these towns is getting a bit low and we seek new and enthusiastic people to join this award winning volunteer unit," Mr Lowe said.

"If you are interested in joining the SES in any town in the North Burnett, particularly Monto and Biggenden at this time, contact any of the listed numbers and we will forward the information on to you immediately.

"We are a volunteer organisation that helps the community when disaster strikes and your assistance would be greatly appreciated. All training and uniforms supplied free."

For more information contact:

Monto: sesmonto@northburnett.qld.gov.au or phone Ros on 0429 661 100.

Biggenden: sesbiggenden@northburnett.qld.gov.au or phone Carol on 0419 286 249.

For general enquiries contact:

sescontroller@northburnett.qld.gov.au or phone Brian on 0427 611 663.