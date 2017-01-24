Seniors get schooled on driving safely

AFTER identifying that seniors were involved in a large percentage of serious crashes across the Wide Bay District, Bundaberg police set about working out ways to help reduce the road trauma.

Today about 80 seniors, and their family members, took the opportunity to attend a Seniors Roadshow at the Bundaberg Services Club, where they received information about everything form licence requirements after the age of 75, mobility scooter regulations and general road rules.

Bundaberg Acting Senior Sargent John Zanco said the event was the first of its kind in the state to be run by the Queensland Police Service.

"We developed the road show in partnership with Transport Main Roads, Bundaberg Regional Council, local businesses and community group that specialise in assisting retirees,” he said.

"One of the things we looked at was that once someone reaches the age of 75 there's legislation about having to get a medical certificate every 12 months.

"We also looked at what options are available for people if they hand their licence in.

"Often people retain their drivers licence because it's a form of ID.

"They weren't aware that if you're over 75 and surrender your licence you are provided a proof of age card free of charge.

"We also looked at alternative transport rather than having to drive themselves.”

Act Snr Sgt said Bundaberg had more than 700 registered mobility scooters so the road show also discussed those and the associated road rules.

Another Seniors Roadshow is on at the Sandhills Sports Club, Whalley St, Bargara, from 8.30-11am tomorrow.