Selene Hall arrives at Monto Historical Society

Jack Lawrie | 2nd Feb 2017 8:41 AM
MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday.
MOVING THE HALL: Workers from Herbener Bros moved the hall on Monday. Jack lawrie

THE hardest part of moving Selene Hall to Monto is now over after its arrival via truck on Monday morning.

Once used as a dance hall at Selene, near Tellebang, the old hall has sat unused for the past 10 years.

Monto Historical Society treasurer Neal Darlington came up with the idea to move it to the Historical Society grounds about 18 months ago.

"I live out at Tellebang and I went and asked the trustees and they said they'd be more than happy to give it to us," Mr Darlington

said.

"So then Mary Sharp and I applied for a grant, which we got - and the rest is history."

Back in the day, the hall was a wet weather shelter for school kids, a meeting hall for the Country Women's Association and the birthplace of the Mulgildie Dancing Association.

Now it will act as a place for Monto Historical Society to archive it's backlog of photos.

"It'll live here now, since it'll have a great use for us," Mr Darlington said.

"Once we get it all organised, we're going to hold a dance there."

The hall was placed on a truck over Christmas, to be moved by Herner Bros House Removals once the Christmas wide load curfew ended.

Historical Society president Trevor Pincott said there was still work to be done on the hall.

"Later in the week we're going to jack it up, get the stumps under it, get it all levelled and take the breaking out," Mr Pincott said.

"There's a lot of photographic stuff we're going to put in there."

"We're going to repaint it, put in steps and ramps, but the major part is over now"

Topics:  community hall history monto tellebang

