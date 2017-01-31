33°
News

Sedan club says it's not to blame for speedway demise

Shane Jones
| 31st Jan 2017 6:24 PM
CLUB: Christine Rhodes and Graham Shallcross.
CLUB: Christine Rhodes and Graham Shallcross. Mike Knott BUN060315SPEEDWAY8

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MOTORSPORT: The Bundaberg Speedway Sedan Club have had enough of people abusing and blaming them for the demise of the Carina Speedway.

Last week the lease was not renewed by the owners of the land to either Pete Basmadjian (former leasee) or a new group which ended racing at the Speedway for the time being.

Caught in the crossfire of the situation, the Sedan Club copped abuse and comments from people believing they were involved financially in the downfall of the Speedway.

President Graham Shallcross said that was simply not true.

"We had nothing to do with the financial situation at Carina and we kept that to Pete (Basmadjian),” he said.

"All we did was offer help to the club including volunteer work to get the track ready and help with race meetings.

"We were the meat in the sandwich unfortunately.”

While the club was the lease holders from 1999 to 2006, they are not in that power any more.

Shallcross said all the club does was support drivers and officials looking to be involved in racing.

"We provide all licensing, specification for classes and insurances,” he said.

"We're governed by a state body which is into a national body and hold club meetings every month.”

And now for the club they are back to where they were just under two years ago.

They now have no race track in Bundaberg to compete on.

"When Pete took over we thought this is great we'll get our track back,” Shallcross said.

"Now we got to travel a lot more now to compete and practice before events.”

This includes trips to Gympie, Rockhampton, Maryborough and Toowoomba to race.

Shallcross isn't worried though and knows the club will still fight on.

"Sunshine Coast and other places are strong and don't have a track to race on,” he said.

"We also have plenty of drivers in different classes competing including Casey Collins who recently competed at the nationals.”

"We aim now to keep the club strong.”

For now though the club just dreams of one day racing in front of a large group of fans at their home track again.

Bundaberg News Mail

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

Check out the explosion of colour and fun at GOMA.

FORGET everything you thought you knew about art galleries.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

WATCH: Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

WATCH: Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

IT'S a little bit of Bundaberg in Hollywood, and a little bit of Hollywood in Bundy: a feature film created in the region was released this week.

Stockland drops the Sugarland name

SUGARLAND NO MORE: Stockland Bundaberg.

Name change for Bundaberg shopping centre

Photos reveal the shocking state of Carina Speedway

DUMPING GROUND: Bundy Burnouts posted photos of Carina Speedway on its Facebook page over the weekend.

Mass of rubbish litters defunct venue

Sedan club says it's not to blame for speedway demise

CLUB: Christine Rhodes and Graham Shallcross.

The Speedway Sedan Club defend themselves are close of Carina

Local Partners

OPINION: It's time to stand up for the older people in our community

WE NEED more beds available for our aged, not less.

How to tell if that jellyfish is deadly or not

While not all jellyfish are deadly, some of them like the bluebottle can still pack a punch.

What to look for and what to do if you're stung

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

COMMUNITY NEWS: What's happening in Bundy

HEARING CHECK: Bundaberg Pensioners League's hearing aid maintenance program is on Wednesday.

Lots happening in Bundy

Five things to do in Bundy today

There is a whole heap of fun to be had at junior table tennis.

Get up and get out there with this list of activities

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss and where it might lead.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

WATCH: Movie filmed in Bundy is a thriller

TALKING BACK AT THUNDER: Aaron Davison plays the lead role of Jacob, a man whose past has come back to haunt him.

Thriller drama filmed in Bundaberg out now

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

My Kitchen Rules' return tops ratings

Manu Feildel and Pete Evans host the TV series My Kitchen Rules.

NINE'S Married At First Sight out-rated by Sevens' Bride & Prejudice

Medics called in for I'm A Celebrity drama

“One of them is actually in my ear, it is killing me”

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

RIVERFRONT PROPERTY ON BRANYAN&#39;S GOLDEN MILE

492 Branyan Drive, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 6 $879,000

Situated along Bundaberg's most highly sought after Golden Mile, here on Branyan Drive sits this amazing riverfront property. Behind the established garden faade...

APPEALING FAMILY HOME

8 McLucas Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $285,000

Positioned in the popular suburb of Millbank, nestled in a quiet family friendly street, on a massive slightly elevated 1,308m2 parcel of land. Fantastic street...

PRIVATE UNIT WITH A LARGE YARD

2/5 Pearl Court, Millbank 4670

Unit 2 1 $199,000

Situated in popular Millbank in a quiet cul-de-sac sits this lovely two bedroom unit that is part of a duplex. The low maintenance unit features a tastefully...

BRAND NEW FAMILY HOME

2 Tesch Street, Thabeban 4670

House 4 2 2 $378,000

Buy a brand new and headache free 4 bedroom family home here at 2 Tesch Street, Thabeban. This home has only just been built and is ready for you to just move in...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $317,000

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

A MUCH-LOVED HOME

34a Beatrice Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

Situated in popular Walkervale on a 635m2 corner block sits this much-loved post war home. The home has had the same owner living and loving this as their home for...

LARGE EXECUTIVE HOME, PRIME LOCATION, HUGE BLOCK

5 Kennedy Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 4 2 2 $459,000

Ideally situated in Bundaberg West next to Millbank sits this large 361m2 executive family home on a fantastic 1482m2 corner block. The very house proud owners...

REDUCED FOR QUICK SALE- CRACKING PRICE NOW- IMMACULATE BRICK AND TILE HOME

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $309,000

An immaculate brick and tile home that has been heavily reduced for a quick sale. Take advantage of the sellers circumstances in needing to liquidate this lovely...

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE IN FLOOD FREE LOCATION

8 Whittington Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 2 $208,000

The design of home offers versatility as it has been previously used as 4 bedrooms (2 adult bedrooms and 2 children bedrooms) 2 living areas, utility room and...

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!