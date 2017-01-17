Seconds count in record rescues

"WHEN it comes to saving a life, every second counts.”

Last year was a record year for RACQ LifeFlight and spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the value of the service should not be underestimated.

The fleet of 13 helicopters flew 1957 missions across Queensland in 2016, costing more than $24 million.

"The sheer number of road crash missions goes to show any one of us could need RACQ LifeFlight Rescue to help friends, family, or even ourselves, at some point in our lives,” Ms Ritchie said.

LifeFlight's air ambulance service, with a fleet of three jets, now also sponsored by RACQ, had a record year, flying an additional 298 lifesaving missions both in Australia (183) and overseas (115) to countries including China, Vanuatu, Fiji, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Vietnam and Hawaii.

"LifeFlight is proud our community helicopters have provided a record number of airlifts around Queensland and have been able to respond to a record number of lifesaving missions in the calendar year because we know every mission involves a person whom we have helped in their hour of need,” LifeFlight chief operating officer Brian Guthrie said.

"Each airlift involves someone's parent, child, grandparent, sibling or friend and our aero-medical service gives patients the best chance of survival and recovery.”

RESCUE: A 64-year-old man was flown to the Bundaberg Hospital by the Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contributed

With every mission costing on average $12,500, LifeFlight relies on the support of sponsors and partners, along with donations from the public.

LifeFlight works in partnership with Retrieval Services Queensland, which is responsible for clinical co-ordination for all aeromedical ambulance transport and retrieval.

To support LifeFlight, visit lifeflight.org.au/page/support-us

Bundy stats:

30 Motor vehicle and motorcycle crashes

27 Falls (animal, bushwalking/climbing, elderly, medical, other)

26 Cardiac conditions

24 Abdominal conditions

20 Search missions