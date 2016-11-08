Seasoned traveller welcomes RV park proposal

THUMBS UP: Ron Walsh welcomes the idea of a RV Park at the old showgrounds.

A SEASONED traveller has welcomed Bundaberg Regional Council's proposal of a RV park at the old showgrounds.

Ron Walsh has been travelling Australia in his motorhome for 10 years and said a RV park in the centre of town was vital keep tourists from bypassing the area.

His remarks come after Bundaberg property owner Hugh Hawkins dismissed the idea in a NewsMail article last week, stating the RV park would disrupt neighbouring residents and decrease value to nearby property.

But Mr Walsh said Bundaberg was not RV friendly and something needed to be done.

"RV friendly means we can come in and stay the night without having to go to a caravan park,” he said.

"We all bypass areas that don't have RV parks.

"We don't spend money in those places because it is so expensive for us to stay in caravan parks.

"We don't need jumping castles or swimming pools.

" We just want areas that will allow us to stay over- night, charge up our batteries and then we move on.”

The old showgrounds site along Burrum St was proposed by the council in August with consultation ongoing.

Mr Walsh said he would travel more frequently to Bundaberg if there was an RV park in the region.

"It is important for places to have a low cost or cost free area for motorhome owners,” he said.

"We don't mind paying $5 to $10 a night to stay somewhere. Most of us have amenities on board but it is nice to have somewhere else to go that has a decent shower and some space.”

"The proposed old showgrounds site is close to shops which allows us to spend money in the town because we have to buy petrol and food and trinkets.

"It is ideal because it is near Hinkler Central and it is basically all we need.”

