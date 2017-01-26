Search is on to discover the next music star

ARE you the next Bundaberg musician who could take Australia by storm?

Queensland Music Festival has launched a statewide search to unearth new talent among aspiring young musicians.

Young singer-songwriters in regional Queensland are invited to enter On Song, a competition to win the opportunity of a lifetime - to be mentored by and perform alongside award-winning singer-songwriter Jack Carty during the 2017 festival in July.

QMF's annual film composing competition, Score IT!, challenges Queensland secondary school students to test their skills and create an imaginative film score.

Compositions will be judged by an expert panel including QMF artistic director Katie Noonan, leading lecturers and experts from Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University and the Griffith Film School as well as acclaimed Hollywood composer and orchestrator Cameron Patrick.

Visit www.qmf.org.au for more information.