Seal of disapproval for Specsavers ad

I MAY be out of touch, however, I always considered that television ads were meant to induce the viewer to purchase the product or service advertised.

There are some awful ads and some very good ones, for example:

The father who gives his daughter the deed to her house after paying out the bank loan following his big lotto win.

The gorgeous big bear scratching his back on a tree to great music for Cadbury.

Recently that very smart goose doing his thing for Air New Zealand.

What prompted this letter is that I just viewed the ongoing advert for Specsavers when a lifesaver with poor eyesight (Mr Magoo) swims out and rescues a seal, then brings it back to shore to music labelling him a hero.

Firstly, a person with poor eyesight would not be considered for lifesaving, then even if he were, as soon as he reached the seal it would have become abundantly obvious from touch and feel that it was not human and he should have just swum back to shore.

The worst part is that by dumping the seal on the sand its life is placed in danger.

I strongly suggest to Specsavers that it gives the ad the permanent flick as it is being disrespectful to an outstanding movement whose members risk their lives to save ours as evidenced by the recent mass rescue at Oaks beach.

I challenge the ad agency to justify it.

NORM SANFORD

Burnett Heads