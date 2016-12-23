Screaming resident scares off burglar

SNEAK BREAK: The burglar entered the home between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A SCREAMING resident has scared off a burglar inside a Svensson Heights house.

A police spokesperson said the resident was at home when the young male offender entered the Wainwright St property between 7pm and 7.30pm on Tuesday.

He stole cigarettes, a cigarette lighter and over-the-counter medication.

Police said the "sneak break” - a term they use to describe the burglary of occupied homes - was a timely reminder to make sure screen doors, windows, garages and other entry points were locked even when you're home.

Anyone with information about the Svensson Heights burglary can phone Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference QP1602371104 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.