School zone speed limits catch out drivers

Carolyn Archer
| 24th Jan 2017 9:30 AM
ROAD SAFETY: Police were out in force as school resumed after the holidays.
ROAD SAFETY: Police were out in force as school resumed after the holidays. Mike Knott BUN240816LIDAR1

AS STUDENTS returned to school, some drivers required a lesson in school zone safety after being caught speeding through the 40kmh zones.

District crime prevention co-ordinator Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said police were out in force for the first day of the 2017 school year and issued a number of speeding fines and traffic infringement notices.

"We had a number of officers out with high visibility patrols being conducted in our school zone areas,” she said.

"Unfortunately we did have a number of speeding motorists in those areas.

"At around 7.50am a 54-year-old Bundaberg North man was intercepted by police on Maryborough St, Bundaberg South for travelling at an alleged speed of 52kmh in a 40kmh school zone.”

The driver was issued a $162 fine and faces the loss of one demerit point if convicted.

Snr Const Loftus said the highest recorded speed in a school zone yesterday was 20kmh above the speed limit.

"At around 8.35am a 35-year-old Norville man was intercepted by police on McCarthy Rd, Thabeban, for travelling at an alleged speed of 60kmh in a 40kmh school zone,” she said.

That driver faces a $243 fine and loss of three demerit points if convicted.

Two drivers in Gin Gin each received a $48 fine for stopping contrary to continuous yellow edge line and a number of other drivers were stopped for speeding in school zones along George St, Bundaberg South and McCarthy Rd.

Snr Const Loftus said police would continue to monitor school zones and urged drivers to slow down.

"We need people to really focus on where they're driving.”

