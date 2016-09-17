School holiday safety blitz

WITH high volumes of traffic hitting the road during the school holidays, Bundaberg police are urging drivers to slow down, focus their attention on the road and arrive safely.

Operation Spring Break is a targeted operation which will see an increased police presence on the state's roads for the school holiday period.

Bundaberg Traffic Branch officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said six people had lost their lives this year on roads across the Bundaberg Patrol Group area.

"Unfortunately we have 25 to 30 fatalities every year in the Wide Bay and approximately 10 in Bundaberg,” he said.

"We just feel a lot of these crashes are driver complacency ... a large portion of them are just everyday people who for that one brief moment in time take a risk ... and all of a sudden they've just killed someone.”

Sgt Arnold said drivers taking unnecessary risks was something they wanted to prevent.

"We find that a lot of people are taking overtaking risks,” he said.

"You wouldn't hold a gun around the corner and pull the trigger and hope no one was there so why would you do the same overtaking in a car at 100kmh with the potential of another vehicle coming at 100kmh in the other direction.

"There you've got a 200kmh closing speed and people lose track of how quickly cars cover distance over that short period of time.”

Sgt Arnold said there would be a maximum police presence with officers in marked and unmarked vehicles.

"We've got a variety of covert vehicles now of all different shapes and sizes. Currently they're trialling Volvos, Subarus, BMWs and Mercedes, just to name a few.

"So the lesson to people is you never know who you're overtaking or doing something silly in front of.”

Boaties out on the waterways, rivers and at sea are also reminded the same drug and alcohol restrictions apply and water police will be out in force drug and alcohol testing drivers.