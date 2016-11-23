Scallop wallop: Bundy fishers weighing up their future

FOOD FIGHT: Quinn Van Den Berg shows off local scallops at Ocean Pacific Seafoods at the Bundaberg Port.

BUNDABERG commercial fishers hoping to catch a break regarding the permanent closure of scallop replenishment areas left an urgent Queensland Fisheries meeting dejected and with little hope for the future.

On Friday, Fisheries Minister Bill Byrne, who stepped into the role after Bundaberg MP Leanne Donaldson's recent cabinet resignation, announced the latest scientific advice showed stocks had fallen to just 6% of original biomass and catch rates from January 2015 to April 2016 were the lowest in the 39 years record have been kept.

Today more than 40 commercial fishers packed into a room to hear from Queensland Fisheries officers and to offer their own thoughts on a solution.

Many argued there had been a lack of consultation, the government was working with incorrect data, and the fishing industry would be on its knees if the government pushed through with the changes.

At one point, after fishers clamoured for more research and science to be undertaken before any decision was made, the officer said the department was not "flush” with cash.

"Neither are we,” cried the anglers in unison.

"How would you like it if we knocked off your wages by 30%, just like that?” said another.

SCALLOP CLOSURE: Fishers listen intently as a Queensland Fisheries officer explains the department's decision on scallops.Photo Jim Alouat / NewsMail Jim Alouat

The officer told the crowd he would take all the feedback received to Mr Byrne.

Angela Bell said the government was not looking after the fishing industry and its future was looking bleak.

"We have two kids that were going to be fishermen but the way it's going I don't want them too,” she said.

Ocean Pacific Seafoods co-owner Peter Packman said the data quoted by the government was out of date.

"It's quite flawed and they should not be dumping this change on us on January 3,” he said.

"What business can afford to lose a significant amount of its earnings with five weeks notice?”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett weighed into the debate calling on Mr Byrne to not announce any more net-free zones.

"The scallop industry is important to our local community and jobs are under threat,” he said.

Paul Grunske left the meeting deflated.

"We wasted our time today because the decision has already been made,” he said.

Gordon Busby, a 30-year veteran of the industry, blamed poor management.

"These closures they talk about, they need to piss them off,” he said.

"They don't work and they never have worked.”