Say cheese and smile for inner health

DECADES ago Elisabeth Fekonia had thoughts of being self-sufficient, wanting to grow and make her own food.

With a book in one hand and a ladle in the other, on her Black Mountain property, she taught herself the process of not only making cheese and sourdough but also perfecting gluten-free recipes.

Now with years of experience behind her, Mrs Fekonia wants share her knowledge and is coming to Bundaberg this week.

She will talk about the science of fermenting foods, one of the latest food trends and which has been linked to good health. .

Mrs Fekonia's after she turned 40 she noticed her body no longer tolerated gluten.

"I noticed something not right,” she said.

"It happens to a lot of people when their gut lining changes and they can no longer tolerate foods and start to have allergies.”

Mrs Fekonia has been teaching workshops for 11 years now, helping show people the ease of making the soft cheese which some thought was impossible.

Her first class in Bundy is on Saturday at the Elliott Heads Hall and will focus on brie and sourdough.

During the three-hour class you'll learn how to make the creamy cheese from cow's milk as well as easy to make delicious sourdough bread.

"Both of these fermented foods are made on the spot with samples for taste testing for all attendees,” Mrs Fekoniasaid.

Through hands-on participation, participants will show how to make the creamy cheese and the wholesome bread from scratch.

The 61-year-old said another workshop would cover making everything sourdough, from cake to slices and wraps, perfect for those who have been told to avoid grains and gluten.

"Gluten is a tough protein to digest and over the years it can cause our gut wall to become inflamed and damaged creating a permeable or leaky gut,” Mrs Fekonia said.

"It can be a compromise for our health and this is why there are so many gluten free products on the market today.”

Mrs Fekonia will also run workshops on lactic fermentation of vegetables and fruit along with beverages.

For more information, phone 0432 180 523 or find permaculture-realfood on Facebook.

