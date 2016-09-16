Sarah's clever creation takes the cake on Adriano Zumbo page

BUNDABERG mum Sarah Spence is passionate about baking and having one of her creations featured recently on Adriano Zumbo's Just Desserts Facebook page was, well, the icing on the cake.

Miss Spence said she had been baking cakes for about seven years.

"The very first cake I made was for my son's second birthday, with the help of a good friend," she said.

The master decorator of Sarah Spence Cakes said her favourite cake design ever was a gravity defying mad hatter theme cake featuring a teapot and top hat.

Sarah Spence's mad hatter cake which featured on Adriano Zumbo's Facebook page.

"I had always wanted to try a gravity defying design and was extremely happy with how it turned out," Miss Spence said.

"Zumbos Just Desserts ran a competition asking people to enter a picture of a birthday cake they had made.

Sarah Spence has been creating amazing cakes.

"I decided to enter my mad hatters cake."

To Miss Spence's delight, her photo was shared by the page.

"Zumbos Just Desserts Facebook page uploaded about 10 of the cakes that had been entered into the competition and mine was one of them," she said.

"I was over the moon as there were thousands of entries and I wasn't expecting mine to be one of the cakes that were chosen."

As a mum who wanted to make her son nice birthday cakes, Miss Spence said she soon found her creations were getting plenty of praise and decided to take it further.

"When I discovered I had a flare for cake design I started making cakes and decorating them every now and then, mainly for my son's birthdays," she said.

"They always got lovely compliments.

I decided to persue this interest when I was living in Brisbane and sent some pictures of cakes I had made to a couple of cake shops asking if I could do some work experience."

Miss Spence said her training was in expert hands.

"A shop callled Cakestar got back to me and I did about a week of work experience with them before being offered a job," she said.

"The owner of the shop had been a judge on the TV show New Zealand's Hottest Home Baker and she is an extremely talented cake decorator.

"She taught me so much while I was there and inspired me to pursue my talent for cake decorating."

Miss Spence said it took plenty of time to make her cakes.

"It usually takes me about three days to make a cake, baking one day, crumb coating the next and making all the decorations and then icing and finishing off all the details on the third day," she said.

So far Miss Spence said she had been able to avoid any cake-making disasters, but there was one incident with a gingerbread kit.

"It was one of those ginger bread train kits that you see at Christmas time," she said.

"I was working in a supermarket bakery at the time and it was going to be used as a display. It was a complete fail.

"After doing the popular "nailed it" cake fail photo we decided to go with a meringue Christmas tree as a display instead."