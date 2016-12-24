Santa pays hospital a visit

PATIENTS at Bundaberg Hospital's children's and maternity wards enjoyed a festive treat when Santa and Hinkler Central's Christmas elf popped in for a surprise visit this week.

The festive team brought smiles to the faces of the children and their families who will sadly be spending the Christmas period in hospital.

Each child had the chance to meet and greet with Santa in their hospital room and received a very special gift.

Hinkler Central centre manager Elizabeth Fulloon said the visit is an opportunity for Hinkler Central to spread some much needed joy to those going through difficult situations during the holiday period.

"Having to spend Christmas in hospital is a very tough time for not only the children but also the families, and if we can make this time a little bit easier it makes a difference”, she said.

The team at Hinkler Central are spreading Christmas cheer right up until the big day.