Sandy's got the stuff to make Bundy sparkle

WHEN the NewsMail asked its Facebookers to share their favourite cleaner, there were plenty of suggestions.

But Shmick managed to shine bright among locals, getting the most shout outs from the online audience.

Owner Sandy Herbert said she and husband Mick (hence the spelling of Shmick with an "sh” for Sandy Herbert added to the name Mick) enjoyed what they did.

"I enjoy cleaning,” Mrs Herbert said.

"It keeps me fit and active. I like seeing things transform.

"People hate cleaning, but I love doing it.”

Since starting her own business in May last year, Mrs Herbert said it was the norm to be booked up and busy with cleaning jobs.

Before and after shots show the difference to an oven before and after Sandra Herbert.

"I'm pretty much booked until January now,” she said.

"Most of my work is real estate.”

She said the biggest job she'd ever handled was a home that took almost a week to clean.

"It took six days and there were four of us,” she said.

"We always like to make sure we leave it spotless.”

Mrs Herbert said it was hard to find time in the day with so much cleaning needed across the region, but she wouldn't give it up for anything.

As for those who voted her their favourite cleaner, Mrs Herbert said she was thankful.

"Thank you very much and I'm glad to have been able to clean for them,” she said.