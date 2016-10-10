Sad sight of dead whale spotted in waters off Toogoom

THE sad sight of a dead whale off the coast of Toogoom has had residents talking over the past few days.



The whale was sighted by residents after it became beached.



It has since died, but regularly washes up on shore during low tide, Kayla Ms Lomas said.



Ms Lomas said the whale could be seen in the waters off Goody's On the Beach.



"It has actually moved up shore a little, closer to Goody's," she said.

During high tide the whale was washed back out to sea and bathers had been warned not to approach it because sharks were feeding on the carcass, according to a post on WIN Wide Bay's Facebook page.



Kevin Moore from Toogoom's Serenity Caravan Park said he had heard a fair bit about the whale from visitors to the park, although he had not seen it.



Mr Moore said the whale had been dead for about three days.



He was told by people visiting the caravan park that a fair chunk of the whale's body had been devoured.



"The head and tail have been eaten off," he said.



Toogoom resident Don Smith saw the remains of the whale off the coast, but wondered what it was.



Mr Smith said it looked like something white just floating in the ocean.

