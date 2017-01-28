Run-off problems draining for Kevin

QUICK FIX: Kevin Dargusch says the council could fix flooding problems on his property by shutting off this drain.

WATER views usually demand top dollar, but residents of a set of units in Millbank would rather be on dry land.

Kevin Dargusch is one of six residents at Millbank Gardens, on Payne St, who are fed up with flash flooding through the complex after a heavy downpour.

Mr Dargusch is pleading with the council to fix the drainage problems that threaten to inundate his neighbour every time there is significant rain.

Stormwater run-off from the six units is diverted into an underground drain which empties to a culvert outside the property.

The real problem, Mr Dargusch said, was from water rushing down Payne St, hitting the culvert, filling the drain and then overflowing back up into the set of units.

"When it rains heavy, the water bores through here, washing everything out,” Mr Dargusch said.

"You could wade through here - you could have a swim.

"We had 12 inches here one night and my neighbour was ringing me saying 'What do I do Kevin?'.”

Mr Dargusch has met with a council engineer and Division 8 Councillor David Batt but has had little luck.

He wants to block the culvert off so rainwater continues to run down the street, instead of into the drain, where it is eventually funnelled into another culvert and into a creek.

The cost, he said, would be minimal - less than $100 - and he is willing to do it himself but says the council has so far refused.

The solution provided by the council engineer, he said, was to create another culvert, at an estimated cost of $60,000, or spend almost double that on new stormwater pipes.

"If my idea doesn't work then they can try the other way,” he said.

A spokesman said the council was investigating.

"Councillor David Batt, council planning staff and an engineer have inspected the drainage on Payne St affecting Mr Dargusch's property, and spoken to Mr Dargusch on site in 2016. This matter is currently under investigation with a view to addressing drainage concerns,” he said.