RUM YUM: The 20 rum-inspired dishes on menu at festival

Emma Reid
| 14th Oct 2016 5:00 AM
ALL LOCAL Ash Travaini, Jarred Hahn, Brad Durrant and Jordy Carr of Young Dingoes.
ALL LOCAL Ash Travaini, Jarred Hahn, Brad Durrant and Jordy Carr of Young Dingoes.

THE beat of music and smooth liquor won't be the only things luring people from across Australia to Bundaberg tomorrow.

The Spirit of Bundaberg Festival will also see rum lovers flock to taste more than 20 rum-inspired foods.

Whether it's pizzas or burgers with rum sauce or pork ribs with a rum glaze, there will be a taste for everyone.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said the Bundaberg region had a fantastic food and drink culture.

"We're excited that the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival provides the opportunity for some of the best foodies from all over the region to get creative, and combine the stunning produce Bundaberg has to offer with Australia's favourite rum, Bundaberg Rum,” he said.

"There's something for everyone at the festival from Bundaberg Rum Red-marinated jerky to 12-hour slow and low smoked pulled pork burgers with a special Bundaberg Rum sauce and, of course, Bundaberg Royal Liqueur salted caramel gelato for dessert.”

Along with food and drinks, the festival will feature all-local entertainment.

Young Dingoes rhythm guitarist Brad Durrant said it was the second time the band had played the festival.

"We love playing at festivals - usually we play at pubs and music venues, so it's great to get out in the sunshine,” he said.

Durrant said the band would play a couple of different songs to their normal set.

"We've now been together for two years and really enjoy playing to the locals.”

RUM-INSPIRED FOOD

Piping Hot Woodfired Pizza: Wood fired pizzas with rum sauce.

German Sausage Man: German sausage on roll with toppings including a Bundaberg Rum-based sauce.

Tasty Street Food: Teppenyaki beef roll with Bundaberg Rum and coffee glaze; pulled pork roll with Kadaku plum and rum sauce; and tandoori chicken with Bundaberg Mutiny Spiced Rum and mango salsa.

Tom's Chorizos: Pork ribs with Bundaberg Rum barbecue glaze, chorizo sausages and coleslaw.

Hungarian Langos: Sweet fank (Hungarian doughnuts) with Bundy Rum Hungarian langos sugar cane juice.

Binneys Tornado Potatoes: Angry onion rings with special Bundaberg Rum dipping sauce.

Jude's Jerky: Jerky meat marinated in Bundaberg Red Rum and fruit marinated in Original Royal Liqueur.

4670 barbecue: 12-hour low and slow smoked beef brisket burger with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles and Bundaberg Rum barbecue sauce; and eight-hour low n slow smoked pulled pork burger with cheddar cheese, coleslaw, pickles and Bundaberg Rum barbecue sauce.

CurryTalk:Malaysian Beef Curry with Bundaberg Rum marinade instead of traditional sugar and rice wine.

Zoo Restaurant: Gluten-free steak burger with a Bundaberg Rum sauce and a gluten-free Bundaberg Rum Royal Liqueur cheesecake.

Madame Foodies: Drunken thai beef jerky marinated in Bundaberg Mutiny Spiced Rum; Bundy Rum and lime chicken filo cigars with coriander salsa; rum and cider pulled pork burger (Bundaberg Mutiny Spiced Rum used in marinade); popcorn chicken with Bundaberg Rum barbecue sauce; buttered Bundaberg Royal Liquer and chocolate pudding cup; banana spring rolls with Bundaberg Banana and Toffee Rum butterscotch sauce.

Nanas Pantry: Bundaberg Rum Royal Liqueur gelato.

Dutch Pancakes: Mini Dutch pancakes (poffertjes) with sauces including salted caramel Bundaberg Salted Caramel Royal Liqueur.

ENTERTAINMENT

Radio Club 3.20pm-4.50pm

Nathan Harvey 2.45pm-3.10pm

Frank Benn 2.10pm-2.35pm

Radio Club 12.40pm-2pm

Matthew Bignell 12.05pm-12.30pm

Young Dingoes 11.25am-11.55pm

KSahn 10.50am-11.10am

Michael Weeks 10.15am-10.40am

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg rum food spirit of bundaberg festival

