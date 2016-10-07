29°
Rum lovers drain supplies ahead of Spirit of Bundy Festival

Emma Reid
| 7th Oct 2016 3:10 PM
FESTIVAL FUN: Hard-to-find rums will be available at next weekend's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival.

IN THE lead-up to Australia's biggest rum festival, Australia's love for the spirit has been proven with the pre-sale of limited edition Solera and Bundy Black having to close down 48 hours after going on sale.

Both premium rums can now only be bought at the Spirit of Bundaberg Festival next weekend.

Bundaberg Rum senior brand manager Duncan Littler said he was excited to see the positive response.

"It's nothing we have ever seen before,” Mr Littler said.

"We had to say no more online sales so we will have enough, as it will be a top seller, at the festival,” he said.

"This means people from all over Australia will be coming to Bundaberg next weekend.”

Mr Littler said Bundy Black had been matured for 12 years and had a distinct flavour while Solera was a complex creation and people would find it hard to get their hands on it.

Mr Littler is also thrilled that the new Bundaberg Rum Visitor Centre was opened in time for this year's festival.

"It's definitely the biggest and best so far,” he said, adding that there would be increased food options.

Mr Littler has a simple answer when asked the best way to drink Solera and Bundy Black: "How ever you like it.”

Bundaberg News Mail

