Rude cockatoo returns home

ESTRANGED from each other for more than three weeks, a man and his swearing cockatoo have been reunited at last thanks to the community.

The NewsMail reported online on Saturday that Bill Betheras's yellow-crested, foul-mouthed cockatoo George had gone missing just before Christmas.

Among her distinguishing physical features was a clump of feathers missing from her beak down to her chest.

But her stand-out characteristic was her ability to swear her beak off between telling people to shut up.

Mr Betheras had been left devastated as George had been his companion for about 20 years and had taken on a more sentimental role since his wife died in April.

But there was to be a happy ending to this story after all.

"On Sunday, I got a call from a lovely lady who said 'I think we have your cockatoo”,” he said.

"I said 'How do you know'?”.

"And she said 'Because he keeps telling everyone to shut up”.

Mr Betheras said George had kept his adopted family busy during the holidays chirping up whenever the TV was on.

"He loves the cartoons,” he said.

"It's been a bit of holiday for him.

"No, it's bloody good to have her home. I've missed her.”

Mr Betheras said he was grateful to the family who returned safe and sound and to the NewsMail for making public his plight.

"Thanks to everyone. I really appreciate it,” Mr Betheras said.