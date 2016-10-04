Ruby puts Bundy on the map

TALENTED SINGER: Ruby Mills from Bundaberg's Red Shed Seafood has been selected for the X Factor.

BUNDABERG was thrust into the limelight on Monday thanks to the amazing talent of the region's newest X Factor singing sensation, Ruby Mills.

The 24-year-old fishmonger appeared in the season premiere and spoke about her job in the seafood industry at her family's business, Red Shed Seafood.

"I help unload the boats, fillet fish, scale fish, pack scallop, cut scallop...,” she said.

"The downsides of my job, straight up, are smelling like fish.”

"It's not the most feminine job in the world, or attractive,” she joked.

Ruby Mills on X Factor: Bundaberg's Ruby Mills.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism manager Katherine Mergard congratulated Mills and said her performance on the hit show would do wonders for the region.

"The little snippet of Ruby's life in Bundaberg and at the Red Shed is bound to have a positive impact on the region and especially our seafood industry - how good did those scallops look that she was shucking?,” Ms Mergard said.

"We were so excited to see Ruby's performance, she was an absolute star and certainly did Bundaberg proud.”

Ruby Mills from Bundaberg's Red Shed Seafood has been selected for the X Factor swapping her fillet knife for a microphone. Paul Donaldson BUN160616XFAC9

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said Mills had wowed audiences with her exhilarating X Factor audition and put Bundaberg on the map.

"The availability of a national television show to highlight aspects of the Bundaberg region in such a positive manner is priceless promotion,” he said.

"Her involvement with the family business at The Red Shed has given Ruby a grounding in engaging with people at all levels and there is no doubt, whatever the outcome of her performances, she is already a winner and a credit to herself and her community.”

"I'm certain the whole of the Bundaberg region joins with me in wishing Ruby every success in her X Factor journey.”

"I have no doubt that her television debut represents the first step forward in a very successful career.”

Mills performed Can't Rely On You by Paloma Faith and advanced to the boot camp round.