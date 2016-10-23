21°
Ruby Mills misses out on spot in Mel B's underdog team

Seanna Cronin
| 23rd Oct 2016 8:45 PM
Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills pictured during the three-seat challenge on The X Factor.
Bundaberg singer Ruby Mills pictured during the three-seat challenge on The X Factor. Jeremy Greive

HER time on The X Factor may be over, but the future is looking bright for Ruby Mills.

It was revealed in tonight's first live show that the Bundaberg-grown talent wasn't one of the three singers Mel B selected for her underdog team.

But the jazz and soul singer is grateful for her time on the show and is forging ahead with her own music.

"The X Factor has put me on a roll now with music," she said.

"I've been writing lots of songs in the last couple of months."

Ruby has traded her job as a fishmonger at her parents' business Red Shed Seafood for working as an optometrist's assistant while she continues to pursue her musical dreams.

"I've just started my new job and it's very different to what I have been doing," she said.

The 24-year-old recently spent a week in Sydney to take part in an artist development program designed to help aspiring singers get a leg up in the competitive industry.

"I love what I do and I've been given such an awesome opportunity," she said.

"I'm looking into going back to Sydney and doing some recording in a studio.

"I'm really excited for 2017. I think some big things are coming my way."

The Summer that Melted Everything

See what happens when you invite the devil to town

