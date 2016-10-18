Ruby dares to be bold on X Factor tonight

RUBY Mills will try to embrace her competitive side on The X Factor tonight.

The jazz singer and part-time fishmonger will be up against 11 other singers for just one of three spots in the team Guy Sebastian will take to the singing competition's live shows.

"I was feeling really confident going into the three-seat challenge," Ruby told the NewsMail.

"But in saying that it's so hard to compete against the other singers because you become such good friends."

The 24-year-old said she has a bold song choice in the hope of showing her mentor Guy another side to her musical abilities.

"I chose the song to challenge myself and step outside of my comfort zone," she said.

"I wanted to show I have the confidence to do it."

The X Factor judges Adam Lambert, Iggy Azalea and Guy Sebastian.

Ruby has been blown away by the response she has received from the public since her audition aired on Channel 7.

She said her YouTube channel has received nearly 40,000 new views.

"I didn't realise how many people were proud of me and proud of what I was doing," she said.

"I was just doing my thing and trying my best.

"So many people have stopped me in the street and gone out of their way to tell me how well I did and how they couldn't wait to see me next time. It means the world to me.

"Even yesterday I was in Bunnings and I heard a couple of people whispering 'there's the girl from X Factor'.

"I hope people aren't scared to come talk to me. I love meeting people."

The X Factor airs tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 7.