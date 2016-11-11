Rooftop bar part of new Bargara high rise plan

This parcel of land at 35-37 Esplanade, Bargara has been sold to a Sydney-based developer.

THE scene is set for major growth in the beachside suburb of Bargara after developers sealed the deal on a large parcel of oceanfront land along the esplanade.

The 4046sq<TH>m site on the corner of the Esplande and Burkitt St has been on the market for two years but last MONTH was snatched up by a Sydney-based developer with big ideas.

Part of the development application will include plans for restaurants, cafes and a multiple-dwelling development with rooftop bar open to the public.

Scott Mackey, principal of Remax Precision, believes the development will be a turning point for the area.

"It's a landmark development which will have a mixed use of unit development, restaurants and cafes. The concept plans they have engaged architects to provide is looking at having a rooftop bar so you can look over the ocean to the canefields and the Hummock.

"It's a high-end opportunity for people to entertain or enjoy; to be able to take in the beautiful Bargara area. That's what they're really looking to do, to capture the natural beauty and fantastic weather that we have here."

The concept plans are being worked through and final approval of the development is subject to council approval and will potentially include other retail shops alongside the restaurants and cafes, with the bar the icing on the cake.

The units will likely be a mix of two and three-bedroom, however the number and size are still being ironed out.

The last list price of the property was $2.7 million but Mr Mackey said to develop something like this can be five to 10 times that cost.

"The property is unconditional, with a substantial deposit already released to the sellers, which is not common and shows they are well funded and serious about the development," he said.

Mr Mackey said interest in the area of late showed the region was growing in the right direction.

"With other contracts negotiated by Michael Zunker, Aaron Thompson and myself in the last few months from international and interstate buyers looking for agricultural to development property, we really feel our market is certainly heading in the right direction," he said.

Once approved, it is expected the development will be completed within a two-year timeframe.

"It will not be a site that will be land-banked," Mr Mackey said.

"The whole purpose of this purchase is to continue through from the concept plans, drawing approvals, to construction and sales."

Local contractors are also set to benefit, with Mr Mackey confirming the developer will look to employ locals where possible.

If approved, the developer would also seek expressions of interest to lease the roof-top bar.

Previously the council approved use of the land for a restaurant, day spa, 46 residential units, lobby, manager's office, gym and basement car park, but that application has now lapsed.

This parcel of land at 35-37 Esplanade, Bargara has been sold to a Sydney-based developer.

"The whole purchase of this is to continue through from the concept plans, drawing approvals, to construction and sales."

Local contractors are also set to benefit, with Mr Mackey confirming the developer will look to employ locals where possible.

If approved, the developer would also seek expressions of interest to lease the roof-top bar.

Previously the council approved use of the land for a restaurant, day spa, 46 residential units, lobby, manager's office, gym and basement car park, but that application has now lapsed.