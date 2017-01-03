29°
Rolex among lost items handed to police

3rd Jan 2017 11:16 AM
A red and green BMX bike located in Hampson Street near the Bundaberg Cemetery Tuesday, December 27. (Police Reference Number QP1602408532)
A red and green BMX bike located in Hampson Street near the Bundaberg Cemetery Tuesday, December 27. (Police Reference Number QP1602408532) Contributed

BUNDABERG police have praised "honest members of our community” for handing in a range of valuable property this week.

Among the items is a gold and silver Rolex watch was found on Christmas Eve.

A black leather wallet containing a substantial amount of cash, and Eftpos receipts indicating the owner travelled extensively in the previous few days, was found in Bourbong St about 9.30am on Sunday.

FOUND: The black leather wallet.
FOUND: The black leather wallet. Contributed

And a red and green BMX bike was found in Hampson St near the Bundaberg Cemetery on Tuesday, December 27.

FOUND: The BMX bike.
FOUND: The BMX bike. Contributed

If the items are yours, phone Bundaberg police on 4153 9133 and quote the corresponding reference number: QP1602396700 for the Rolex, QP1700002981 for the wallet and QP1602408532 for the bike.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police lost property police

