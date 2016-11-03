Rock out at annual event

GET your rocks off at the annual Bundaberg Gem and Mineral Society Gemfair.

It will be a family affair with something to do and see for everyone.

Club president Trish Flynn said traders from around the world would take part in this years event showing there gems and minerals.

Mrs Flynn said the fair was held at the Civic Centre for almost 20 years and it was an event which attracted people from far and near.

"There will be a treasure hunt for the children,” she said.

"Along with a big, children's, area where they can fossick.”

Light refreshment would be available and parents could sit back and relax with a snack while the children were hard at work looking for treasures or making a bracelet.

The event would even cater for the home workshops with a range of supplies available to view and buy.

"There will be equipment and supplies on sale,” she said.

"It's the main event for the club and is always a big one in the community - one not to be missed.”

She said the Gemfair attracted those with who have an extensive range of jewellery, crystals, minerals and fossils for sale along with many unique items which have been created from stone.

"This provides the local community with an opportunity to purchase some very special Christmas gifts,” she said.

The two day event kicks off on Saturday at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Fast Facts