29°
News

Rock out at annual event

Emma Reid
| 3rd Nov 2016 2:31 PM
GEM FAIR: Event coordinator Trish Flynn is excited about the upcoming Gem Fair. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail
GEM FAIR: Event coordinator Trish Flynn is excited about the upcoming Gem Fair. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail Max Fleet BUN051113GEM2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GET your rocks off at the annual Bundaberg Gem and Mineral Society Gemfair.

It will be a family affair with something to do and see for everyone.

Club president Trish Flynn said traders from around the world would take part in this years event showing there gems and minerals.

Mrs Flynn said the fair was held at the Civic Centre for almost 20 years and it was an event which attracted people from far and near.

"There will be a treasure hunt for the children,” she said.

"Along with a big, children's, area where they can fossick.”

Light refreshment would be available and parents could sit back and relax with a snack while the children were hard at work looking for treasures or making a bracelet.

The event would even cater for the home workshops with a range of supplies available to view and buy.

"There will be equipment and supplies on sale,” she said.

"It's the main event for the club and is always a big one in the community - one not to be missed.”

She said the Gemfair attracted those with who have an extensive range of jewellery, crystals, minerals and fossils for sale along with many unique items which have been created from stone.

"This provides the local community with an opportunity to purchase some very special Christmas gifts,” she said.

The two day event kicks off on Saturday at the Bundaberg Civic Centre.

Fast Facts

  • When: 9am Saturday to 3pm Sunday.
  • Where: Bundaberg Civic Centre, 190 Bourbong St
  • Cost: $5 per person. Accompanied children under 12 free
  • Contact: Trish Flynn on email trish.flynn94@yahoo.com.au
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg gem and mineral society gemfair. gemfair gems trish flynn

Police piecing together fatal boating incident

Police piecing together fatal boating incident

THE Bundaberg community is in shock following the death of 33-year-old Nathan Spoor in a boating accident in the Leichhardt River.

Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover on Fraser Island

A woman was airlifted off Fraser Island after the car she was driving rolled on a beach.

A woman has been airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Man caught doing more then 40km over limit

ROAD SAFETY WEEK: Constable Matthew Bedding participating in speed management LiDAR training in George Street.

Speedster clocked at 123kmh in 80kmh zone

Rock out at annual event

GEM FAIR: Event coordinator Trish Flynn is excited about the upcoming Gem Fair. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Gemfair set to rock Bundaberg this weekend

Local Partners

Why Ken refused to leave his street after flood destruction

KEN Spain was working away when almost 1m of water tore through his Wilmot St home in North Bundaberg in January 2013.

Early learning key to success

EDUCATION: Carolyn Fewster (front centre) with YMCA Kindergarten children Jahnae Smith (back), Bentley Arnold, Amelia Weiden (front) and St Lukes Early Learning Centre's Catherine Donaldson, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care's Sean Harper and YMCA Kindergarten and Childcare Centre's Leonie Arnold.

Collaboration brings expert to region

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, November 2

CLEAN UP: Learn how to make your own soap at a class today.

Five things you need to know

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: Jenny's fundraising journey

FIGHTING THE BIG C: Melbourne Cup luncheon organiser Jenny Frew, left, with Susan Cross at a Cancer Council Australia's Biggest Morning Tea this year.

Luncheon to help people in cancer fight

Melbourne Cup Bundaberg: get your backside trackside

CUP DAY: Punters gather at Thabeban Park for Melbourne Cup Race Day on Tuesday 3 November 2015.

There's plenty happening around Bundaberg on Melbourne Cup Day

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

Sony's new virtual reality is great fun

IT'S the hottest item in gaming right now, and expected to be on many a wishlist for Christmas, so does the PlayStation VR deliver?

Bono to be honoured at Women of the Year awards

Bono has been named one of Glamour magazine's Women of the Year

Why The Wrong Girl is the right place for Rob

Rob Collins in a scene from The Wrong Girl.

GET to know romantic comedy's heartthrob Rob Collins.

Taylor Swift tops Forbes' highest-paid women in music list

Taylor Swift is the highest-paid woman in music

Chris Brown angers neighbours by 'popping wheelies'

He was said to be "popping wheelies" on a quadbike in the road

Josh not ready to grow up quite yet in Please Like Me

Josh Thomas, Keegan Joyce, Emily Barclay, Thomas Ward and Hannah Gadsby star in the fourth season of the TV series Please Like Me.

FUNNY man continues to find success with homegrown comedy.

Mariah Carey would've had $50m in pre-nup

The 100-page document was never signed

CHRISTMAS HAS COME EARLY IN THE CHRISTMAS STREET!

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

PET FRIENDLY FREE STANDING UNIT

4/77 Avoca Street, Millbank 4670

Unit 1 1 1 $120,000

Too busy with a life to maintain the lawn and garden? Like to be independent? Just move in and never be a slave to the house again. Stand-alone villa in...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN POPULAR WALKERVALE

5 McCracken Street, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Centrally located to all amenities and a short drive to shopping centre and schools is this weatherboard home on a massive 1083m2 fully fenced allotment. The home...

PRACTICALITY AND CONVENIENCE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC

3 Aymone Close, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $299,000

Make no mistake, this outstanding 4 bedroom home is busting with practicality and convenience and must be sold. Having the tranquility of being quietly tucked...

WHAT COULD YOU USE THIS FOR? - DIVERSE RANGE OF OPPORTUNITIES

29a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

Commercial Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself ... OFFERS OVER...

Uses and possibilities are endless with approx. 390m2 under roof lending itself to a diverse range of opportunities Could it be an office and workshop for the...

QUALITY HOME IN A QUALITY LOCATION

125 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 4 $389,000

Situated in a well elevated position and conveniently located just a few minutes to Bundaberg's major retail hub of Sugarland Shopping town, primary school, 5...

FRESHLY PANTED INTERIOR, GREAT 1ST HOME OR INVESTMENT

26 McLachlan Drive, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 1 $229,000

Can't beat walking into a home and smelling the freshly painted interior; looks so good and feels very inviting. Comprising 3 bedrooms and a generous sized lounge...

HOT LOCATION! HOT PRICE! BRAND NEW IN CENTRAL BARGARA!

3/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $350,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW FOR $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

BRAND NEW SPACIOUS UNIT ONLY 300M TO THE WATER!

2/43 See Street, Bargara 4670

Unit 2 2 1 ONLY $345,000!

HOT PROPERTY FOR A HOT PRICE! YOU JUST CAN'T GET SOMETHING BRAND NEW UNDER $350,000 THIS CLOSE TO THE WATER!! Just completed in Central Bargara, get in quick for...

5 BEDROOM HARDWOOD HOME - HUGE SHED

5 Birks Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 5 2 4 $349,990

They just don't make them like this anymore. A fantastic family home in sought after location, in the hub of so many schools and just a block from Bundaberg's...

Imagine living in the Whitsunday rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!