Road toll at one

POLICE: Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign.

QUEENSLAND'S road toll for the Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign stands at one following the death of an unborn baby at Booral.

A 21-year-old male motorcyclist is in a critical condition after a traffic crash at Mount Isa while a 35-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a traffic crash at Kallangur this morning.

Police intercepted a motorcyclist allegedly travelling at 240km/hour in a 100km/hour zone near Maryborough on day two of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign - Festive Break phase.

The 38-year-old Kinkuna man was issued with a speeding infringement with a penalty of $1,138 and eight demerit points when officers stopped him on the Bruce Highway at Cherwell around 7.15pm last night.

He was one of 1,900 motorists detected speeding across the state on Christmas Eve.

Police conducted almost 6,000 RBTs (Random Breath Tests) with 62 drivers charged with drink driving.

Among them was a 40-year-old Coombabah man who was intercepted on Railway Street at Mudgeeraba early Saturday morning and a 58-year-old man who was stopped on Waverley Road at Taringa last night.

The two men both allegedly returned a Breath Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.216 per cent, more than four times the legal limit.

Officers also conducted 117 RDTs (Roadside Drug Tests) with 20 drivers returning a positive test.

During the Festive Break, extra police will be out in force across Queensland targeting high-risk road user behaviour including the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving, distracted driving, fatigue and failing to wear a seatbelt.

The Festive Break phase of the Christmas Road Safety Campaign will continue until 11.59pm January 3.