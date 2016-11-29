Road closures for Pageant of the Lights on Thursday

Large crowded turned out for the Pageant of Lights in Buss Park last year. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

AS FAMILIES line the streets and get ready to see the jolly red man parade down the main street of Bundaberg there will be road closures to consider.

The Bundaberg Regional Council's annual Pageant of Lights will take part in the CBD on Thursday from 6pm.

A a number of temporary road closures will be in place from 3pm.

The following streets will be closed:

Bourbong St outbound lanes and inbound u-turn lanes between Maryborough and Barolin Sts, also Barolin and Targo Sts from 3pm.

Bourbong St between Targo and Maryborough Sts from 4 - 10pm.

Bourbong St between Walla and Targo Sts from 4.30 - 8.30pm.

Tantitha St between Woongarra St to the front of First Choice from 4.30 - 8.30pm.

For more information phone 1300 883 699.