31°
News

Road closures for New Year Eve celebrations

29th Dec 2016 10:38 AM
ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps
ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps Emma Reid

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN you head out to welcome in the New Year there will be a number of road closures to take note of.

The Bundaberg Regional Council advise the temporary closures will come in the affect from 6pm on Saturday.

There will be three major closures and an exclusion zone where celebration will take place.

The Burnett River Traffic Bridge at Perry St and Quay St intersections will be closed from Saturday, 6pm till Sunday 1:30am.

LIGHT SHOW: Bundaberg celebrates the start of 2016 with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo: Dylan Lindley
LIGHT SHOW: Bundaberg celebrates the start of 2016 with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo: Dylan Lindley Dylan Lindley

The closure between Quay St between Maryborough and Barolin Sts will be in effect at these times also.

And the Quay St service road and car park from Anzac Park west will shut down to allow for event setup from Saturday, 6pm.

The Lions Park Boat Ramp is included in the fireworks exclusion zone and will also be closed between 6pm and 1am.

The fireworks displays will be launched from the Burnett River Traffic Bridge at 8:30pm and midnight.

Pet owners are advised to secure their pets during this period of time.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg bundaberg regional council burnett river traffic bridge fire works road closures whatson

Korean backpacker blows four times the legal limit

Korean backpacker blows four times the legal limit

A KOREAN tourist stopped in Kepnock on Christmas morning returned a blood alcohol reading more than four times the legal limit.

UPDATE: One Nation dominates as poll continues

Four candidates for the seat of Bundaberg.

Vote in our poll to tell us who you'd choose

Road closures for New Year Eve celebrations

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps

Plan your trip to avoid road closures

Are you ready for new smoke alarm laws?

The scene of the house fire at Slacks Creek. Photo: Griffith Thomas / The Reporter IR250811FIRE3

New laws for all Queensland homes come into effect from January 1.

Local Partners

RATS OF TOBRUK: Noel followed in his father's footsteps

Family heard few war stories from Rat of Tobruk, who is remembered as a loving family man.

'Strength I never knew': Girl can't walk after freak accident

Agnes Water girl Tembi-Rae Ward, 9, is slowly recovering at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital after she was hit by a bus.

Tembi Rae shocks parents by strength, determination.

Road closures for New Year Eve celebrations

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps

Plan your trip to avoid road closures

WHAT'S ON: Thursday, December 29

MAKE A SPLASH: Head to Anzac Pool today.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Wednesday, December 28

SADDLE UP: A horse skills day is on today.

Five things you need to know

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: report

Carrie Fisher's mum Debbie Reynolds dead at 84: report

CARRIE Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, has reportedly died after being rushed to hospital earlier today as a result of a possible stroke.

MOANA?! Disney doppelganger found in Hervey Bay

Hervey Bay's own Disney dopplegangers.

Disney fans in shock as Moana found in Hervey Bay.

Pink welcomes baby Jameson Moon Hart

Pink with Jameson Moon Hart Source: Instagram

Hitmaker who played record 18 shows in Melbourne shares picture

Road closures for New Year Eve celebrations

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps

Plan your trip to avoid road closures

'Help save Betty White from 2016 death'

Betty White

More than $3300 raised to help keep Betty White alive

Zsa Zsa Gabor's son dies after crash on day of mum's death

Zsa Zsa Gabor's adopted son Oliver Prinz von Anhalt had an accident the day she died. Picture: Instagram

He reportedly lost his life on Christmas Day

10 celebrities still alive (somehow)

WALKING MIRACLE: Mystery surrounds the survival of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards, still alive and performing despite years of drug abuse.

Celebrities who are still here and who we don't want to ever die

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED UNIT AND COMPLEX

1 / 56 Heaps Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Positioned in an outstanding must see and home proud security gated boutique complex is this easy care unit. This well maintained property consists of 2 great...

2 LIVING, OFFICE, POOL AND OPPOSITE PARK LAND

11 Sloane Street, Kalkie 4670

House 3 2 5 $339,000

Looking directly over park land is this 2 story home that will suit any family looking for that bit extra additional space and with a location within walking...

WHEN SIZE MATTERS - IDEAL FOR THE LARGE FAMILY!

41 Polo Place, Branyan 4670

House 5 2 3 $480,000

- Fantastic Spacious 5 bedroom home with ensuite and large games room. - Huge entertaining area out back. - Stunning kitchen for the cook of the household. - 4 bay...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

OUTSTANDING RURAL/COASTAL LIVING ON 5 TRANQUIL ACRES

14 Hannah Court, Moore Park Beach 4670

House 3 2 2 $520,000

Looking to escape that busy lifestyle? Want to be close to the ocean? Dreaming of a peaceful, tranquil, idyllic place to call home? Well look no further you will...

SUPER SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

5 Que Hee Street, Kepnock 4670

House 5 2 2 $299,900

Situated directly across from a lovely park offering splendid views in popular Kepnock sits this super spacious family brick and tile home. The location provides...

BRAND NEW PRICE - RARE OPPORTUNITY FOR THIS PRIME INVESTMENT-OFFERING HIGH RETURN + CAPITAL GROWTH POTENTIAL

69 Bourbong Street, Bundaberg Central 4670

Commercial A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the ... Mid to Low...

A RARE opportunity now presents itself here in the heart of the C.B.D of Bundaberg. First time offered for sale in 40 years is this prime commercial property.

2 BLOCKS TO CLEAR AT $115,000.00

Lot 9 Finemore Crescent, Qunaba 4670

Residential Land The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at ... $125,000

The developer is sacrificing 2 blocks (Lot 8 and Lot 14) at $115,000 to invest into his next project. This is a genuine opportunity- don't sit on the fence. On...

BLOCK OF LAND WITH OCEAN VIEWS

Lot 41 Sea Esplanade, Elliott Heads 4670

Residential Land Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of ... $220,000

Imagine relaxing on the deck of your dream home, enjoying views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, while soaking up the peace and tranquilly that this area offers. ...

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

'One of a kind': Gladstone's chapel home up for sale

The chapel at 9 Williamson St which has been turned into a family home is on the market.

Chapel family home is on the market, name your price.

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!