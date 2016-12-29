Road closures for New Year Eve celebrations

ROAD CLOSURES: There will be a number of road closures in place to accomodate the New Year Eve celebrations and fireworks.Image: Google Maps

WHEN you head out to welcome in the New Year there will be a number of road closures to take note of.

The Bundaberg Regional Council advise the temporary closures will come in the affect from 6pm on Saturday.

There will be three major closures and an exclusion zone where celebration will take place.

The Burnett River Traffic Bridge at Perry St and Quay St intersections will be closed from Saturday, 6pm till Sunday 1:30am.

LIGHT SHOW: Bundaberg celebrates the start of 2016 with a spectacular fireworks display. Photo: Dylan Lindley Dylan Lindley

The closure between Quay St between Maryborough and Barolin Sts will be in effect at these times also.

And the Quay St service road and car park from Anzac Park west will shut down to allow for event setup from Saturday, 6pm.

The Lions Park Boat Ramp is included in the fireworks exclusion zone and will also be closed between 6pm and 1am.

The fireworks displays will be launched from the Burnett River Traffic Bridge at 8:30pm and midnight.

Pet owners are advised to secure their pets during this period of time.