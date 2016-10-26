RiverFeast set to be a scream

THE spooks will be out in force on Friday night as RiverFeast hosts Bundaberg's biggest fancy dress party.

The market site will be transformed into the spookiest place in Bundaberg, with everything from goblins to ghouls, visitors are set to be creeped out.

RiverFeast general manager Karen Wittkopp said Halloween in Bundaberg was getting bigger every year.

"Families are looking for a fun and safe environment to take their kids trick or treating,” she said.

"All of the food vendors have stocked up on Halloween lollies, and kids will be able to go from stall to stall trick or treating.

"Food vendors are also crafting speciality menu items for the evening.”

Michael McGaw, bar manager at RiverFeast, said the event will be a fun party venue for all ages.

"We have had quite a bit of interest from young people in town. We are anticipating a really big crowd,” he said. "It's going to be a night to remember.”

Head to RiverFeast, 1A Scotland St, over East, from 4-10pm on Friday.