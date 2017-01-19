36°
Rising Bundy stars in the spotlight again

Ashley Clark
| 19th Jan 2017 2:51 PM
COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ben Nedwich is a nominee for the Queensland Young Achievers Award.
COMMUNITY CONTRIBUTIONS: Ben Nedwich is a nominee for the Queensland Young Achievers Award.

THE hard work and determination of two young Bundaberg residents has been recognised in a national award event.

Ben Nedwich and Chern'ee Sutton have been nominated in the Queensland Young Achiever Awards which acknowledge, encourage and promote the positive achievements of young people throughout the state.

Mr Nedwich has been nominated for the LGIAsuper Community Volunteer Award, one of seven categories in the event.

He said his volunteer work with three local organisations highlighted his passion for supporting troubled youth within the community.

"I try to help out wherever I can and I am always trying to improve Bundaberg,” he said.

"I help run the PCYC Blazers outdoor education group and the PCYC Karate Club which helps a lot of youth with behavioural problems.”

"I am also a member of Bundaberg and Region Youth Council which look into the issues of youth in the region and try to address those problems.”

The 20-year-old said the news had come as a shock.

"I was quite surprised about the nomination,” he said.

"I did just achieve the Australian Trainee of the Year Award so to have another nomination is great.”

MEMORIAL: Local artist Chern'ee Sutton's painting forms part of a memorial at Dreamworld for the four people who died in last year's Thunder River Rapids ride tragedy.

The other Bundaberg nominee, Chern'ee Sutton, has been making waves in the art world with her indigenous pieces.

She has been nominated for the Kennelly Constructions Aboriginal Achievement Award.

Ms Sutton's latest accomplishments include creating a memorial painting for the four people who died in last year's Dreamworld tragedy.

The painting, titled Remember the Past and Looking Into the Future, represents features aspects of family, loss of life and community support and is on display at the theme park.

Finalists will be presented and winners announced at an awards gala presentation dinner at Royal on the Park, Brisbane on Friday evening, May 5.

Category winners will each receive $2000 from Auswide Bank and a trophy. One of the seven category winners will be chosen as the Queensland Young Achiever of the Year and will win an additional $2000 from Auswide and a state trophy.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  ben nedwich chern'ee sutton queensland young achiever awards

