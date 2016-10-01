28°
Riding with a message of cancer hope

1st Oct 2016 5:00 AM
LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL: Bryn Setch, Bailey McQualter-Walsh and Keely Sliwka (front). Chris McLoughlin, Mick Bazley, Shannon Curran, Craig Walsh, Sherilee Ramm, Dan Redman, Matt Farthing, Jo Carr and Ariana Brogden.
LIGHTHOUSE FESTIVAL: Bryn Setch, Bailey McQualter-Walsh and Keely Sliwka (front). Chris McLoughlin, Mick Bazley, Shannon Curran, Craig Walsh, Sherilee Ramm, Dan Redman, Matt Farthing, Jo Carr and Ariana Brogden.

RATHER than sit around and ponder his condition Phillip Bridges has taken to the road in his awareness campaign for prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is one of the most prominent cancers in Australia with 1 in 5 men at the risk of diagnosis by the age of 85.

Having flown from Switzerland to Darwin Mr Bridges is riding his Harley Davidson around Australia to raise awareness for the cause.

On Thursday the highway brought him to Bundaberg.

"Harley Davidson gave me a brand new Fat Bob bike to do my trip on," he said.

"They've been really supportive of the trip, it's been great."

He said that riding is a welcomed distraction having to sit at home and overthink what is happening only makes the situation worse.

Mr Bridges only became aware of his prostate cancer after knee surgery and an MRI for his heart which led to the discovered his cancer.

"It is a horrible disease and men don't talk about it, they need to realise that it doesn't just affect them, it affects their family and friends too."

"I just really want to get the message out there, all men over 45 years old need to get checked every year."

Mr Bridges held a BBQ at Bundy's local Harley Davidson store to aid his campaign.

To find out more about prostate cancer visit the Cancer Council website: www.cancer.org.au/ or the Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia www.prostate.org.au/

Bundaberg News Mail
