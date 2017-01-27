Rider evades police

CHILDERS police are searching for a trail bike rider who failed to stop along the Esplanade at Woodgate yesterday.

About 9.40am police tried to stop the male driver, who was wearing a white helmet, shorts and no shirt, after police noticed him driving erratically.

Police followed him for a short distance before it became apparent he was not going to stop.

The white trail bike did not have any registrations place clearly displayed, if at all.

Anyone who may have information about the identity of the motorcycle rider can call Childers police on 4192 1444 or Crime Stopper anonymously on 1800 333 000.