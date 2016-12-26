Richard's Christmas wish a reality

CHRISTMAS was restored for Richard Collins when he saw his brand new kayak under the tree on Christmas morning.

Richard, 20, is deaf and intellectually impaired and after saving $499 for his kayak for his birthday, two weeks ago someone stole it.

Having told her parents and the NewsMail about the situation and Richard's devastation, Richards mother, Ileraine Nicholls, saw for the first time the community's kindness and generosity.

"It was really, really wonderful to see the community support a stranger like that - I've never had that before,” she said.

One man, who wishes to remain anonymous, offered to buy a new kayak for Richard last Friday, however Richard's grandparents had beat him and many others to it.

Despite the thieves not returning Richard's last red and black kayak, his mother said he loved his new blue and white ride.