Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins walks off set over hair comments

Nick Bond news.com.au | 19th Jan 2017 7:59 AM
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.

TODAY'S veteran entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins walked off set during this morning's program after host Sylvia Jeffreys cracked a few pointed jokes about his hair.

While the 62-year-old appeared to walk off set jokingly, he looked none too pleased when Jeffreys made reference to his famously tousled hair while discussing a story.

The tense moment came after Today had screened a viral video of a toddler yelling at an imaginary T-Rex.

"Maybe it's Dickey's hair!" Jeffreys announced.

"Well it is the T-Rex - oh no that's the other one - the Stegosaurus."

Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.
Comparing Richard Wilkins to a dinosaur? That ain't right.

We can only assume Jeffreys was likening her colleague's blow-dried baronet to the bony plates on a Stegosaurus - whatever the intention, Wilkins didn't seem all that thrilled he'd been dragged into the story follicles-first:

"Oh, Sylvia," he sighed, giving the camera an unimpressed look.

"Are you saying Dickey's a dinosaur?" asked co-host Tim Gilbert.

"I'm saying he's got magnificent hair. I would never say that to him! Thanks for throwing me in it!" said Jeffreys.
 

Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins doesn't have to stand for this, the man is a living legend. He's off for some chocolates.
Richard 'Dickie' Wilkins doesn't have to stand for this, the man is a living legend. He's off for some chocolates.

With that, Wilkins decided he'd had enough, abandoning the desk and walking off through the set as a camera tracked his movements.

Back behind the desk, Jeffreys did her best to smooth things over.

"Dickie we love you! Your hair is magnificent!" she yelled after him.

"Thank you Sylvia, yours too," he replied coolly, as he retreated backstage.

Wilkins didn't appear on screen again until his next entertainment update an hour later - and his hair was looking just fabulous, thanks for asking.

OK, OK, everyone’s a comedian
OK, OK, everyone's a comedian

Topics:  culture general-seniors-news richard wilkins today show

