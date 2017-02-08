Review of drink driving penalties

The State Government has asked for feedback on a raft of measures to tighten existing drink driving laws.

RACQ has called on motorists to have their say on possible changes to drink driving penalties.

The State Government has asked for feedback on a raft of measures to tighten existing laws including:

- Enhancements to the Alcohol Ignition Interlock Program - make it harder for people to sit-out the interlock program, increase the range of offences and offenders which attract an interlock, and require offenders on the program to demonstrate separation of drinking and driving before they're eligible to remove the interlock

- Education for drink driving offenders - mandatory education programs for drink driving offenders, depending on the level of their offending

- Reviewing access to restricted (work) licences for drink drivers - the option of a restricted licence be removed for all or certain drink drivers.

RACQ's Steve Spalding said it was important we continued to examine the relevance and effectiveness of Queensland fines and penalties.

"Drink driving is still a huge problem on our roads, with around 20 percent of all fatalities due to drivers being over the legal limit for their licence class,” Mr Spalding said.

"Research shows one in four drink drivers will reoffend within two years of their first conviction.”

Mr Spalding said RACQ would make a formal submission into the review.

"As road safety advocates we take our responsibility to speak on behalf of our more than 1.6 million members seriously, and will be putting forward our recommendations to improve safety for all Queensland drivers,” he said.

"The last review of drink driving laws was in 2010, so it's a good time to revisit this very important road safety issue.”

To make submissions to the review, visit this website before March 7, 2017.