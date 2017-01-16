REVEALED: Wide Bay's 20 most popular baby names

DID you give birth to a Charlotte or an Oliver last year?

Well according to figures, you're not alone.

A list has been revealed showing the most popular baby names for the Wide Bay region in 2016.

Charlotte, Amelia, Olivia, Ava and Mia top the list for girls.

While for boys, Oliver, Samuel, Thomas, Levi and Jack have all been popular choices.

While unusual and unique names are often popular, statistics have shown classic names are remaining steady in popularity.

In 2015, the most popular names for boys in Queensland were Oliver, William, Jack, Noah and Harrison.

For girls, the most popular names were Olivia, Charlotte, Mia, Ruby and Sophie.

Charlotte was the region's most popular girls' name last year. Contributed

Girls:

1. Charlotte

2. Amelia

3. Olivia

4. Ava

5. Mia

6. Grace

7. Willow

8. Matilda

9. Sophie

10. Harper

Olivers were aplenty in Bundy in 2016.

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Samuel

3. Thomas

4. Levi

5. Jack

6. Mason

7. William

8. Riley

9. Hudson

10. Lachlan

Bundy parents are also fans of more unique names for their bubs.

Unusual baby names

Bundaberg readers share some of their unusual baby names.

1. Jaxx

Tia Hughes named her bub Jaxx.

"Just an extra 'x' from Sons of Anarchy," she said.

2. Sierra

Tia Hughes also went with the name Sierra, after Sierra Tequila.

3. Veronica Rose

Molly Veronica went with the classics.

4. Graheme George

Older names are making a comeback, with Molly Veronica choosing Graheme George for her son.

5. Joandra

Ann Harriman explains her child's name was a combination of family members' names.

"Jo the grandfather, Ann the grandmother, Sandra the other grandmother," she said.

All four children's names start with J.

6. Korbin

Jaime Murphy says Korbin was inspired by a film.

"From my all-time favourite Bruce Willis movie The Fifth Element, but with a K," she said.

7. Ehly May

Ashley Nicole Smythe says it was a unique spelling that inspired her for this new take on "Ellie May".