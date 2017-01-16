33°
News

REVEALED: Wide Bay's 20 most popular baby names

Crystal Jones
| 16th Jan 2017 7:09 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DID you give birth to a Charlotte or an Oliver last year?

Well according to figures, you're not alone. 

A list has been revealed showing the most popular baby names for the Wide Bay region in 2016. 

Charlotte, Amelia, Olivia, Ava and Mia top the list for girls. 

While for boys, Oliver, Samuel, Thomas, Levi and Jack have all been popular choices.

While unusual and unique names are often popular, statistics have shown classic names are remaining steady in popularity.

In 2015, the most popular names for boys in Queensland were Oliver, William, Jack, Noah and Harrison.

For girls, the most popular names were Olivia, Charlotte, Mia, Ruby and Sophie.

Charlotte was the region&#39;s most popular girls&#39; name last year.
Charlotte was the region's most popular girls' name last year. Contributed

Girls:

1. Charlotte
2. Amelia
3. Olivia
4. Ava
5. Mia
6. Grace
7. Willow
8. Matilda
9. Sophie
10. Harper

Olivers were aplenty in Bundy in 2016.
Olivers were aplenty in Bundy in 2016.

Boys:

1. Oliver
2. Samuel
3. Thomas
4. Levi
5. Jack
6. Mason
7. William
8. Riley
9. Hudson
10. Lachlan

Bundy parents are also fans of more unique names for their bubs.
Bundy parents are also fans of more unique names for their bubs.

Unusual baby names

Bundaberg readers share some of their unusual baby names. 

1. Jaxx

Tia Hughes named her bub Jaxx.

"Just an extra 'x' from Sons of Anarchy," she said.

2. Sierra

Tia Hughes also went with the name Sierra, after Sierra Tequila.

3. Veronica Rose

Molly Veronica went with the classics.

4. Graheme George

Older names are making a comeback, with Molly Veronica choosing Graheme George for her son.

5. Joandra

Ann Harriman explains her child's name was a combination of family members' names.

"Jo the grandfather, Ann the grandmother, Sandra the other grandmother," she said.

All four children's names start with J.

6. Korbin

Jaime Murphy says Korbin was inspired by a film.

"From my all-time favourite Bruce Willis movie The Fifth Element, but with a K," she said.

7. Ehly May

Ashley Nicole Smythe says it was a unique spelling that inspired her for this new take on "Ellie May".

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  babies parenting

Woman left with severe injuries after pub assault

Woman left with severe injuries after pub assault

TWO women received facial injuries during an assault at a licenced Bundaberg venue on Friday night.

Up to 100 stung by bluebottles on Bundy's beaches

LITTLE STINGERS: Moore Park Beach has been filled with bluebottles over the last few days.

Surf life savers treated up to one hundred stings over the weekend

Near record temperatures on the way

Temperatures are set to reach 37 degrees in Bundaberg on Saturday.

Brace yourself Bundy, it's about to get really hot.

REVEALED: Wide Bay's 20 most popular baby names

Father and child

Figures show what mums and dads were naming bubs

Local Partners

Toddler's fingers taken in horrific lawn mower accident

SHE should have been celebrating her brother's birthday, but instead Bundaberg toddler Lexi Brigg's was being flown to Brisbane for emergency surgery.

New Monduran Bridge on track for March completion

BRIDGE UPGRADE: Former Mayor of the Burnett area and regular bridge user Bill Neubecker inspecting the state of Monduran Bridge in 2014.

The realigned bridge will be higher than its wooden predecessor

Take a seat and help Rotary put an end to polio across the world

A movie for a good cause will be held at the Moncrieff.

Ticket sales to help a great cause

What's happening in Bundaberg today?

Join in and make stars as part of the One Million Stars project to end violence in the world

Bored? Check this out!

TV royalty gets Agro at our zoo

Zoo attendant Breoni Jeffrey, Cr Bill Trevor, Dingo, Agro, zoo supervisor Leon Spencer and Ranger Stacey.

Ranger Stacey and Agro in town

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

New doco argues ‘OJ Simpson is innocent, and I can prove it’

AN EXPLOSIVE new documentary series claims to have found “missing evidence” that proves OJ Simpson is innocent.

REVIEW: Undressed is more than titilating entertainment

Nathan and Tahlia meet for the first time on the TV series Undressed.

'DIVERSE' dating show goes more than skin deep.

Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage in a scene from season six episode 10 of Game of Thrones.

HBO’S original programming president has teased fans.

Ed Sheeran's intimate gigs down under

Singer Ed Sheeran

CHART-topper playing invite-only shows in Australia next month.

Eddie McGuire's scandal-free focus and new-look Hot Seat

Eddie McGuire hosts the new Millionaire Hot Seat Super Game.

HOST wants out of the hot seat himself to focus on game show revamp.

Embattled Amber Sherlock back on TV after leaked video

Amber Sherlock seems to have brushed off the leaked video

Read Kim Kardashian's terrifying statement on robbery

“The individual with ski goggles rips out my BlackBerry phone.”

PEACEFUL, PICTURE PERFECT + ABILITY TO ACCOMMODATE THE EXTENDED FAMILY

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

With its first class presentation, quiet and peaceful rural surroundings plus features and benefits to suit everyone in the family including the extended family...

FANTASTIC POSITION AND PRICE

146a Byrne Street, Millbank 4670

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Great positioned property ideal for the astute investor or first home buyer with a current rental appraisal of $290.00 per week. Located in Millbank, this must...

SUBDIVISION ALEADY COUNCIL APPROVED FOR 7 BLOCKS 2000 M2 IN SIZE

Lot 7 Morton Close, Apple Tree Creek 4660

Residential Land Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 ... $155,000

Small Development or Subdivision Council Approved and Surveyed -7 X 2000 m2 BLOCKS. Unfinished Project or subdivision may suit investors looking to capitalize on...

4,000m2 BLOCK WITH 9m x 6m SHED + 9m x 5m HIGH CLEARANCE SHED

Lot 1 / 135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

Residential Land Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along ... $238,000

Allotments like this are seldom available and when they do come along they do not last ! Strategically positioned half way between the Bundaberg CBD and the...

DIRECT ACCESS ONTO ARCHIES BEACH AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

61 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 3 2 2 $1,290,000

Enjoy beachfront perfection, this beautifully presented residence owns one of Bargara's most dynamic settings and is one of only a few privileged homes to enjoy...

YOUR TREE CHANGE

82 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Situated around a 10-minute drive to Bundaberg's major shopping and retail hub being Sugarland Shopping Town, Johanna Boulevard and more sits this picturesque...

RENOVATOR

62 Steuart Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 2 1 1 $95,000

Situated on a 508m2 block of land and just a 2-minute drive or an easy 10-minute walk to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this post war dwelling. The property is possibly...

ACRE RES B VERY CLOSE TO HINKLER

14 Arthur Street, Bundaberg South 4670

House 5 5 $220,000

There is not another Res B block of this size and this close to town that has never been inundated. Opportunity knocks for the astute developer A full quarter...

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $400,000. With this property you get the works.

MOVE IN AND RELAX HERE

9 McCallum Close, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 2 $328,000

Move in, relax, put your feet up and go for a swim. This home is immaculate and is ready for someone to move in and enjoy. The home built in 2004 has just had all...

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

What a year 2016 proved to be

Entrance Island, Birtinya

Get the inside info from the agents themselves

REVEALED: What Coast wants in an international airport

Sunshine Coast business people share their views on what's needed

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!