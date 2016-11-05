30°
REVEALED: Rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths

5th Nov 2016 6:00 AM

RACQ has expressed shock at Queensland's road toll after a rise in pedestrian and motorcycle deaths this year.

The State's peak motoring body revealed 28 pedestrians had died during 2016, 11 more than the same time last year and 49 motorcyclists had died, a rise of four.

RACQ's Lauren Ritchie said to decrease the road toll all road users needed to take care.

"Every year we want to see the road toll drop, whether that relates to those behind the wheel, on a bike or on foot," she said.

"Pedestrians and motorcyclists are some of our most vulnerable road users. They don't have the protection of a car that motorists do, and will come off second best in a crash with a vehicle.

"We're heading into the most dangerous time of year on our roads, so please take the road rules seriously.

"Pedestrians are susceptible to distractions such as texting, talking on the phone and listening to music so it is vital they look before stepping onto the road."

RACQ LifeFlight critical care doctor Matthew Mulkeen said the rescue helicopter service had been to four serious motorcycle crashes in the past week alone.

"The extent of injuries to bike riders can be horrific and in many cases they're severely injured when we arrive on the scene," he said.

"Sadly many patients pass away at the scene or in hospital soon after a motorcycle crash. If they do survive often the injuries are life threatening or life changing."

The current Queensland road toll is 199, down by four on the same time last year.

Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  crash racq toowoomba

