REVEALED: First look inside $14.5m Bundaberg Multiplex

GOOD things come to those who wait and the Bundaberg PCYC has been patiently waiting more than two years for its new home.

After a small delay, stage one of the multi-purpose community and sports centre known as the Bundaberg Multiplex is set to open its doors to the public later this month.

Photos View Photo Gallery

PCYC Bundaberg Acting Sergeant Mark Cartner's excited face said it all.

"It's been a long time coming," he said, with a grin.

READY, SET, GO: Cleaners get the massive indoor sports arena at Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex tidied up. Craig Warhurst

"Just seeing the facility coming together is amazing."

Yesterday, the Bundaberg NewsMail was invited for a sneek peek inside the state-of-the-art $14.5 million centre.

Amenities in Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex. Craig Warhurst

It has a large three-court arena, a gymnastics hall with industrial fans and LED lights that can be adjusted for specific events.

It also has a 24-hour gym with sensor cameras, which activate a blinking light if a person remains motionless for too long and a massive PCYC child care facility.

Cr Greg Barnes checks out the childcare centre at Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex. Craig Warhurst

The complex also includes a group fitness area and food preparation facilities and will be used as a major evacuation centre during natural disasters.

"There will also be a lot of other activities like karate, judo and activities for the kids and adults," Acting Sgt Cartner said.

The foyer in Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex. Craig Warhurst

"We're proud of it and can't wait to move in here."

Bundaberg Regional Council tourism and regional growth spokesman Greg Barnes said the multi-use sports centre would be a great boom for the region.

Cleaners get the massive indoor sports arena at Bundaberg's new $15 million Multiplex tidied up. Craig Warhurst

"It's absolutely massive and once it's open I encourage the community to come down and have a look," he said.

"We used a lot of local contractors, which is fantastic."

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey said the contractor, Oasis Constructions, was finalising a builders' clean as well as rectifying some minor defects.

There will be a soft opening around February 27 with an official opening soon after once everything is up and running.

Work on Stage 2 of the centre, which will cost $12.6 million, is expected to start within a fortnight after contractors Murchie Constructions moved onto the site this week.