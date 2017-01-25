REVEALED: Bundy's citizens of the year

TOP GONG: Peter Evans (right, pictured with Auswide Bank's Martin Barrett) was tonight named Bundaberg's Citizen of the Year for 2017.

HELPING build the resilience of Bundaberg to cope with times of disaster and emergency has resulted in Peter Evans being named the Bundaberg Region Australia Day Citizen of the Year.

Mr Evans received his award along with recipients in nine other categories at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre tonight.

Mayor Jack Dempsey commended Mr Evans on his role in developing the Salvation Army Emergency Service, which has been established to professionally cater to resourcing those displaced through emergencies and also catering to providing supply and assistance to emergency services personnel.

"Peter Evans has been responsible for positioning the Salvation Army as a vital service agency and for the wonderful liaison that exists with all disaster management groups locally,” Cr Dempsey said.

The Senior Citizen of the Year is Beres Mooney, who was recognised for her dedicated service to the Red Cross movement as well as the volunteering role she filled with several local organisations including Diabetes Queensland and the Burnett Ladies Bowls Club.

The Junior Citizen of the Year was awarded to Ben Nedwich, who had the distinction of being named Australian Trainee of the Year after earlier winning the Queensland title. Ben is widely involved in youth and community activities.

Below is the speech Cr Dempsey read when presenting Mr Evans his award.:

"Ladies and gentlemen and previous award winners, our final presentation for the evening is the Citizen of the Year.

This award recognises outstanding achievement by a local resident over the past 12 months and I am delighted to announce that this award goes to Peter Evans.

Peter, through his involvement with the Salvation Army, has been responsible for positioning the Salvation Army as a vital service agency helping the Bundaberg community prepare for and recover from disasters, through The Salvation Army Emergency Service.

Outstandingly, Peter Evans has led the development of The Salvation Army facility on McCarthy St so that the facility itself can be used as an authorised evacuation centre, and that essential catering requirements to supply additional evacuation centres and disaster response agencies can be prepared on site.

The work undertaken by Peter and the SAES means local emergency services, including Police and SES, have reliable resources - such as food, liquids and psychological support - available to them to support their operational response.

There's an old saying that an army marches on its stomach: the same is true of emergency responders during disasters.

Peter's tactical and organisational skills are an invaluable asset to this region in times of emergency while his ongoing role with the Salvos ensures that we, as a community, can be assured we have a man who is committed to the best outcomes for his community.

We can hark back to the floods of 2013 and again identify a key role that Peter Evans and the Salvos team played in organising the distribution of aid to those in need.

The award we present tonight is recognition for a man who has provided so much of his time and talent in the service of the community of the Bundaberg Region.

Can you please congratulate our 2017 Citizen of the Year, Peter Evans.”

