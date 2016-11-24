Retailer confident about business outlook in Bundaberg

SHOP LOCAL: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Takalvans owner Dale Rethamel are encouraging people to support businesses in Bundy.

WHEN it comes to Bundaberg there aren't many people that love the place more than Dale Rethamel.

Born and bred in the Rum City, the Takalvans owner only talks in positive terms about his home town.

He is passionate about the region and about Bundaberg people shopping locally.

Federal Member for Hinkler Keith is using Mr Rethamel's passion to help promote his Shop Local campaign this Christmas.

"I can't stress how important it is to buy local,” Mr Rethamel said.

"I couldn't have survived 11 years in business without local support.”

The businessman just doesn't talk the talk, he walks the walk buying locally whenever he can.

Currently he and his wife Natalie are building a massive new showroom for his retail caravan business on Takalvan St.

It's due to be completed before Christmas.

"We are hiring local contractors,” Mr Rethamel said.

"The last thing I wanted was a Brisbane firm parked out the front of the shop.

"If you spend locally they spend with you and they refer people they know to you.”

After struggling through the GFC, Takalvans now employs 13 staff and is going from strength to strength.

Mr Rethamel said he was very positive about the future growth of Bundaberg and his industry.

"All the money we make we invest back into the business,” he said.

"It's a great industry to be in.”

Mr Pitt said he encouraged everyone to shop at local businesses like Takalvans.

"Christmas is just around the corner and I encourage everyone this holiday season to shop locally, support our local business and be a tourist in your own back yard to inject money and confidence into the local economy,” the Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment said.

"This helps businesses create jobs.”

Mr Pitt said if everyone got behind the initiative it would make Hinkler a better place to raise a family and do business.