Response to new beauty salon 'crazy'

ONE-WOMAN SHOW: Danielle Edwards is running her new Bargara salon, Beauty by the Sea, by herself.

BEAUTY by the Sea - the name says it all.

A new skin, nails and beauty salon is about to open in the heart of "the lifestyle capital”, Bargara.

Owner and beauty therapist Danielle Edwards said she had always had a passion for beauty.

"I've been in the industry for about seven years,” Miss Edwards said.

"I love beauty and being able to pamper people, making them feel special and things like that,” she said.

"I thought that there was an opportunity here and Bargara is such a pretty place.

"I've always wanted my own salon and now my dreams have come true.”

Miss Edwards said the salon was small and personal, focusing on clients rather than the sale.

"It's not like other big stores where there's six or seven therapists and you get a different one each time - it's just me,” she said.

INTENSE INTEREST: One Danielle Edwards's Facebook posts about Beauty by the Sea reached 14,000 people. Paul Donaldson BUN270117BEAUT2

Miss Edwards said the response had been "crazy” despite tomorrow being the official opening day.

"I've already got bookings,” she said.

"Every time I've been doing stuff people knock on the door and are looking for bookings - it's great.

"It helps that this is a prime location, right next to the hairdressers, cafes and the beach.”

Miss Edwards said Facebook had proven a useful marketing tool, with one of her posts reaching 14,000 people and being shared more than 200 times.

"I've had people at the bank and when I'm walking down the street stop and ask me if I'm opening Beauty by the Sea - word travels fast, which is fantastic,” she said.

Beauty by the Sea is at Shop 5, 1 Bauer St, Bargara.

For more information, bookings and opening hours, phone 0447 081 214 or visit the Beauty by the Sea Facebook page.