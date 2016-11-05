REVEALED: Bundaberg plans to steal Gladstone region town

Tony Bridges wants to see Baffle Creek break away from Gladstone to join the Bundaberg region.

ONE-hundred and ten people have signed a petition for Baffle Creek to leave the Gladstone region.

The petition's sponsor, the member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, lodged the petition in parliament on Tuesday, citing a loss of connectivity with a Gladstone centric council and local residents.

The petition was first posted in August after Rules Beach local Tony Bridges wanted to test the water to find out if there was enough support among locals to make the move away from Gladstone.

"The local population travel to Bundaberg for food, services, medical assistance, hospitalisation, Federal and State Government services, train and air travel...and both private and special enrolments," Mr Bennett said.

"Residents believe a decline in their vibrant tourism and business activity can be traced to the amalgamation process into Gladstone and loss of connectivity with the Bundaberg-based regional council.

"Residents believe the focus on Gladstone as a port and business hub has no connection to Baffle Creek's significant and pristine features."

If the 110 petitioners are successful the present boundary between the Bundaberg and Gladstone regions would be moved north to the southern fringe of Deepwater National Park.

By lodging the petition Mr Bennett requested parliament to conduct a consultation with the Gladstone and Bundaberg councils and the "affected residents of Rules Beach, Baffle Creek and surrounding areas".

Mr Bridges, who had launched petitions for Baffle Creek to leave Gladstone before, said previously that the residents of Baffle Creek had much stronger current and historical ties to Bundaberg.

But despite chapter two of the Local Government Regulation stating that external boundaries of a local government area should be drawn to reflect the community's interest, in 2008 Baffle Creek was amalgamated into Gladstone.

In previous articles with The Observer mayor Matt Burnett said the region was perfect the way it was.